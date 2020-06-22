Michigan bills would provide boost for local roads

June 22, 2020

Keith Goble

|

Work continues at the Michigan statehouse to get a deal done to help the state address funding needs of local roads and bridges.

The House Transportation Committee acted this month to advance a Senate-approved bill to set up a panel to investigate the feasibility of charging tolls on certain interstates. Additionally, the Legislature is pursuing plans to give local governments more tools to get needed road repairs done.

Local roads

A recently approved House package includes one bill to address local road funds. The package is touted to give local governments more flexibility to prioritize their road repair schedules.

The first bill, HB4965, would amend the state’s road funding formula to give counties more say on how state fuel tax and vehicle registration revenue is spent locally.

“Michigan’s current roads spending formula stipulates that 75% of funding be spent on primary roads and 25% on local roads. However, a blanket 75/25 rule on primary and local road repair allocation doesn’t work for every community,” Rep. Rodney Wakeman said in a press release.

Wakeman added that the state needs to operate under a new funding formula that is “more practical for local road agencies.”

The bill also would provide local governments with more flexibility when deciding how to spend road repair money, and when determining which roads get repaired.

“Locals know their roads better than Lansing does,” he said.

The bill would not alter a requirement for local governments to submit their asset management plans to an oversight commission.

Another bill, HB4966, covers the use of funds available for cities and villages. All state transportation funds distributed to a city or village would be required to be used for municipal streets.

The local roads bills are in the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Additional local revenue sources

Other bills in the package that remain in a House committee include a bill to allow county governments to levy a local fuel tax. HB4963 would permit voters in affected areas to decide whether taxes collected would be routed to local road agencies based on population and actual road miles within that county.

Another bill, HB4964, would give local governments authority to pursue an additional fee on vehicle registrations. Voters would get the final say.

More Land Line coverage of news from Michigan is available.

Pilot Flying J
Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak leads to changes for some shippers and receivers

Michigan

COVID-19 – the info you need

OOIDA pulling together all the information you need to know about how the COVID-19 situation is affecting trucking – we’ll have an update.

By Mark Reddig | March 16

Diesel fuel sign at old truck stop in New Mexico

News

U.S. diesel fuel price increases 2.2 cents per gallon

The average prices for a gallon of diesel increased in all regions across the U.S., up to more than 3 cents in the Midwest, to a federal report says.

By Land Line Staff | June 22

House rolls highway bill into Moving Forward Act

News

Highway bill merges into $1.5 trillion Moving Forward Act

House Democrats merged the nearly $500 billion highway bill into a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package called the Moving Forward Act.

By Mark Schremmer | June 22

UCR Plan logo

News

UCR enforcement set to begin July 1

Enforcement of the 2020 Unified Carrier Registration Plan is set to begin on July 1 after being delayed for months because of the pandemic and other reasons.

By Land Line Staff | June 22