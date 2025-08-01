Michigan bill would revise left lane rule for trucks

A renewed bill in the Michigan Legislature would revise the state’s left lane restriction for large trucks.

Michigan law prohibits drivers from continuous travel in the far-left lane. Left lane use is permitted for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are singled out in statute. Affected vehicles are required to stay in either of the two lanes farthest to the right.

House Bill 4522

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, reintroduced a bill touted to provide clarity to the truck rule. He has said the rule needs to be revised because existing law does not allow the Michigan State Police to issue citations.

A year ago, House lawmakers approved the left lane bill. It later died in a Senate committee.

This year’s bill, HB4522, would again authorize enforcement of the truck lane rule. Additionally, the change would outright ban large trucks from traveling in the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

An exception is provided for when a freeway exit is located on the left. In such instances, a truck driver would be permitted to travel a “reasonable distance” in the far-left lane to exit.

Other exceptions listed in the bill cover when a “special hazard” exists in the lane or if the affected lane is closed for construction or repair.

Large trucks singled out for congestion frustration

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee met Tuesday, July 29 to discuss the bill.

Bruck told committee members his bill is a commonsense rule change that would enhance traffic flow and safety in Michigan. He said that large trucks contribute to the frustration of traffic congestion.

“The reasoning for (HB4522) really has to do with flow of traffic and safety,” Bruck testified. “To free up that left lane from heavy trucks that want to pass around slower vehicles, but then they tend to get stuck in that left lane.”

He added that trucks “cause a hazard themselves to other traffic while trying to get back to the right. And so, this would free up that left lane, allow traffic to flow more smoothly, as well as safely.”

Bruck also noted the rule would affect about 320 miles of roadway throughout the state.

“It is a small portion of the freeway system, but I think very important,” he said.

The House Fiscal Agency estimated that about 120 new signs would be necessary to notify drivers of the change. The total estimated cost would be between $250,000 and $300,000.

OOIDA opposes truck lane restrictions

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposes left lane restrictions that single out large trucks.

The Association website states that “a number of statehouses today are considering lane restrictions for CMVs with the assumption that it will reduce congestion and travel delays while also improving safety, pollution and economic activity. Research has demonstrated, however, that truck lane restrictions are difficult to enforce, accelerate pavement deterioration, create speed differentials and increase merging conflicts and crashes.” LL

More Land Line coverage of Michigan news is available.