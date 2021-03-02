Michelin launches two new Energy tires for commercial vehicles

Michelin North America has revealed a two new commercial tires to the market: Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 and Michelin X Line Energy T2.

According to a news release, the Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 is for less-than-truckload and multiple-stop delivery fleets running 300-500 miles per day. The directional tire improves resistance to irregular wear, allowing for more mileage. Enhanced rolling resistance, improved mileage performance and enhanced water evacuation are the result of the Michelin X Multi Energy Z2’s regenion tread sculpture. It can safely navigate on-ramps and turns. Additionally, the tire has improved wet braking.

In addition to being SmartWay compliant, the new tire is also compliant with Phase 2 of the federal greenhouse gas emissions standards through 2027. Michelin’s X Multi Energy Z2 tire has a dual compound tread and is available in two tire sizes for fleets in the U.S. and Canada: 11R22.5 LRG and 295/75R22.5 LRH.

The X Multi Energy Z2 is part of Michelin’s satisfaction challenge. If customers are not satisfied with the overall performance, Michelin will reimburse the price difference plus $50. Some conditions may apply.

Michelin’s X Line Energy T2, touted as its most fuel-efficient dual trailer tire to date, is ideal for dry van truckload and less-than-truckload, refrigerated, tanker and flatbed fleets.

With tread incorporating micro-sipes on all rib edges and a broad contact patch, the tire has improved wear, fuel savings, retreadability and better traction.

Much like the X Multi Energy Z2, the X Line Energy T2 has improved wet stopping traction. A dual-compound tread includes a mileage top layer, which controls tread stiffness and stress to reduce irregular wear. A fuel-efficient bottom layer minimizes internal casing temperatures for low rolling resistance.

“Trailer tires generally suffer from irregular wear and are often subject to poor air pressure maintenance,” Adam Murphy, Michelin North America’s vice president of B2B marketing, said in a statement. “This forgotten tire/wheel position is susceptible to variable loads. The new X Line Energy T2 has been designed to address these concerns.”

Also meeting SmartWay requirements, the X Line Energy T2 is available in four sizes: 295/75R22.5 LRG, 11R22.5 LRG, 285/75R24.5 LRG and 11R24.5LRH. LL