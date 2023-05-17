Mexico urges Texas to stop border truck inspections; delays up to 27 hours

The Mexican government is claiming long delays at the border due to truck inspections are costing both Mexico and the United State millions in losses.

In a statement, Mexico’s Ministry of Economy expresses its concerns regarding economic losses due to recent truck inspections near the Matamoros-Brownsville, Texas, border. Delays are running anywhere from eight to 27 hours, according to the Mexican government.

In effect since earlier this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety has installed additional truck inspections at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville and Free Trade International Bridge Los Indios. The measure was said to have the objective of interrupting migrant smuggling at the border. However, the Mexican government said that is “an attribution that does not correspond to subnational governments.”

The letter claims that such actions “are motivated by an anti-Mexican vision that is far from the social, cultural and economic integration between Mexico and Texas.” According to the letter, the Mexican-Texas relationship brings in an average of $231 billion each year.

“Contrary to these mutual benefits, the imposition of these inspections is generating millions in losses for both Mexican and American companies,” Mexico’s Ministry of Economy states. “These inspections are causing delays of between eight and 27 hours in the entry of national cargo transports to Texas, which mainly affects perishable products. Ultimately, American consumers are paying the costs of these policies, so it’s in everyone’s interest to restore normalcy at the border.”

Texas’ Department of Public Safety can only inspect mechanical issues at the border. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is responsible for cargo truck inspections.

Initially, Texas inspected 100% of northbound trucks at the borders. Despite that number being reduced, significant delays are still causing supply chain issues at the southern border.

If the truck inspections do not come to a halt, the Mexican government will take the matter to the trade facilitation committee of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact.

On May 3, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, issued a statement on the Department of Public Safety’s inspections.

“I support DPS and law enforcement,” Cuellar said in a Facebook post. “However, the DPS men and women in service to our great state should not be confined to mechanical inspections. This anti-business showmanship will cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars in economic losses, just as similar inspections did last year.”

Last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar order at the border, causing a reaction from the White House.

“Gov. Abbott’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “Local businesses and trade associations are calling on Gov.Abbott to reverse this decision because trucks are facing lengthy delays exceeding five hours at some border crossings and commercial traffic has dropped by as much as 60%.”

According to a report published by Waco, Texas-based economic research and analysis firm Perryman Group, last year’s additional truck inspections at the Texas border cost the state more than $470 million each day, totaling a state GDP loss of more than $4 billion. LL

