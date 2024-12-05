Mexico opposed to potential ban on commercial vehicles at Bridge of the Americas

Officials in Mexico are expressing their opposition to a potential ban on commercial vehicle traffic at the Bridge of the Americas.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, Juarez mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said the country would be sending a diplomatic note to the U.S. Department of State in opposition to the proposed discontinuation of commercial traffic at the bridge – which connects his city to the central portion of El Paso.

According to Pérez Cuéllar, trucking companies in the area have expressed concern that the halt on commercial traffic could increase their operating costs and lead to longer wait times at border crossings.

That opposition comes in response to a proposal under consideration by officials in El Paso that would permanently end commercial vehicle traffic at the Bridge of the Americas after it undergoes a multimillion-dollar “modernization” project that is expected to begin in late 2026.

In September, the U.S. General Services Administration released a draft of its Environmental Impact Statement for the project, which examined “potential social, economic and environmental impacts” of three suggested alternatives chosen from a larger list.

Of the three remaining options, the agency noted Alternative 4 – which would see the elimination of both northbound and southbound commercial vehicle traffic – as its “preferred alternative.”

At that time, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, expressed support for the administration’s suggestion. Escobar noted that commercial vehicle traffic would be closed at the bridge for the anticipated three-year construction project already, during which time carriers would make the adjustments needed ahead of a permanent ban on trucks.

Escobar also pointed to data from the Texas Department of Transportation that shows truck traffic at the border crossing has declined in recent years.

“We would not have supported the removal of commercial traffic – not from my perspective – if the other ports of entry in the region could not absorb commercial traffic that will no longer go through the Bridge of the Americas,” she said.

Following the administration’s statement, El Paso County opened a 45-day comment period to gain feedback from the public regarding the proposal and the preferred alternatives.

In October, the County Commissioners Court and the City Council voted to support the recommendation made by the U.S. General Services Administration.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the county reaffirmed its support of Alternative 4, saying it was “aware of the opinions expressed by private sector groups” when it came to the proposed end to commercial vehicle traffic at the bridge.

“While we respect these perspectives, the county’s position remains focused on Alternative 4 while enhancing connectivity and efficiency for cross-border trade and diligently working on efforts that include collaborating with private-sector groups established in Mexico’s interior and those warehousing on the east side of El Paso to maximize the use of the Tornillo Port of Entry,” the county said in a statement. LL