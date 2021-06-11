A Mexico-licensed commercial vehicle driver has been prohibited from driving on U.S. roads in the aftermath of a collision in Idaho.

Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya is declared to be an imminent hazard to public safety by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and was served the federal order June. 9.

The collision occurred May 19, according to a news release from FMCSA.

Camacho-Montoya, who held an expired Mexican commercial driver’s license, was operating a commercial truck on Highway 55 in Eagle, Ada County, Idaho, when according to witnesses he failed to stop for a red traffic light at the intersection of Highways 55 and 44. Camacho-Montoya’s truck crashed into another vehicle, killing its driver.

After the crash, Camacho-Montoya agreed to submit to three standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene by the Idaho State Police and failed all three tests.

He subsequently also agreed at the crash scene to two Breathalyzer tests. The first test sample showed a breath alcohol content of 0.222 and the second showed 0.214. About four hours after the crash at the Ada County Jail, Camacho-Montoya tested at 0.080 and tested a fourth time, showing at 0.078.

Possessing an alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing more than 26,001 pounds and requiring a commercial driver’s license is a violation of federal safety regulations.

The state of Idaho has charged Camacho-Montoya with felony aggravated driving under the influence and felony vehicle manslaughter.

A subsequent investigation by FMCSA personnel found that Camacho-Montoya, in the days leading up to the crash on multiple occasions had falsified his records-of-duty-status and had exceeded the allowable on-duty driving hours allowed by federal regulations.

Camacho-Montoya may not operate a commercial motor vehicle in the United States until such time he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $3,268 for each violation. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties. LL

