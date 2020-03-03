Meritor recalls nearly 2,000 steer axles

Meritor has issued a recall for certain steer axles for an issue regarding a lack of lubrication, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

Specifically, Troy, Mich.-based Meritor Inc. is recalling nearly 2,000 MX10-120EVO, MX12-120EVO and MX14-120EVO steer axles.

The axles may have insufficient lubrication, which may result in damage to the wheel end bearings, according to NHTSA. If the bearings are damaged, the wheel may separate and cause a sudden loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash.

Vehicle manufacturers that purchased the axles will be notified by Meritor. Dealers for those manufacturers will inspect and replaces the wheel end components as needed for free. A notification schedule has not been provided as of publication.

For questions, call Meritor customer service at 866-668-7221 or NHSTA’s vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20E-006. Recall information can also be found at SaferCar.gov.