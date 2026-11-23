Thousands of trucks with a potentially defective driveline have been recalled recently. Mack Trucks and Volvo have now joined the list.

In less than two weeks, two truck manufacturers – Daimler Truck North America and Paccar – have issued recalls dealing with Cummins’ Meritor drivelines. Those parts were sold to several heavy-duty truck and bus manufacturers, prompting an expected wave of recalls.

On Nov. 17, Mack and Volvo issued their recalls related to Meritor drivelines. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Volvo is recalling more than 1,000 model year 2027 VN, VNL and VNR trucks. Mack is recalling nearly 1,000 new Anthem, Granite, LR, Pinnacle, Pioneer and TerraPro trucks.

Affected trucks have a driveline with a missing snap ring in the slip yoke assembly. This can cause the driveline to separate from the truck. If that were to happen, the truck would lose power. Components falling on the roadway may create a hazard for other drivers.

Drivers may be able to detect if their Mack or Volvo truck is affected if they experience driveline vibration or noise.

Few trucks are expected to have a defective driveline, with the manufacturers estimating only 1% of the total recall population affected.

Neither Mack nor Volvo has received any field reports, warranty claims or injuries related to the issue.

Trucks affected by the recall will have the driveline inspected and replaced as necessary by a dealer. Notification letters to owners are expected to be mailed out on Jan. 11.

For questions about the Mack recall, call its customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0503. Volvo customers can call 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2614. NHTSA’s numbers for the Mack and Volvo recalls are 26V747 and 26V746, respectively.

Both manufacturers have issued separate recalls for just Meritor drivelines. Those were sold separately as replacement parts. Only a few hundred are being recalled.

International Motors is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturer that was sold Meritor drivelines that has not issued a recall as of Nov. 18. LL

Other recalls: