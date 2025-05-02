Memorial Bridge needs urgent assessment, officials say

Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H., needs a safety assessment sooner rather than later, according to state representatives.

A Monday, April 28 letter to the Federal Highway Administration – signed by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander, all Democrats – urged FHWA to “quickly” begin working with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to review and respond to the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendations in its recent bridge assessment report.

The Memorial Bridge carries traffic over the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, N.H., and Kittery, Maine. It originally opened in 1923. A 2010 bridge replacement project was completed in 2013.

“As you are likely aware, as part of the NTSB’s ongoing investigation into the March 26, 2024, containership Dali’s collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the bridge’s subsequent collapse, NTSB identified 68 bridges across 19 states and recommended that 30 bridge owners conduct a vulnerability assessment to determine the probability of bridge collapse,” the letter said. “Memorial Bridge was one of these identified bridges. As this work begins, we want to ensure the FHWA has the resources it needs to successfully provide guidance and assistance to NHDOT.”

Maryland officials recently provided a response regarding the Bay Bridge, which also made the NTSB’s list.

Several questions were posed in the letter by New Hampshire lawmakers:

Does FHWA have the necessary resources, including staffing and funds, to support state Departments of Transportation in conducting these studies in a timely manner?

What can Congress do to ensure FHWA is able to meet the demands of these recommendations without delay?

If the Memorial Bridge is found to have an annual probability of collapse greater than the allowable threshold, how will FHWA support NHDOT in developing and implementing a comprehensive risk-reduction plan?

State representatives also urged FHWA to follow the recommendation of the NTSB report and work in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers to support the New Hampshire DOT.

“We remain deeply invested in the safety of our district’s bridges and roadways, and we appreciate your attention to this important matter,” the letter said. LL

