Medical Review Board meeting scheduled for April

March 16, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The Medical Review Board Advisory Committee will have a meeting in April to review the testing process of certified medical examiners and to finalize recommendations for the Medical Examiner’s Handbook, the FMCSA announced.

Announcement of the meeting is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday, March 17.

The meeting is slated for April 27-28 at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C. The April 27 portion of the meeting will be closed to the public, while the April 28 portion of the meeting will be open to the public. No advance registration is required for the public portion of the meeting.

April 27’s closed session will focus on reviewing the test questions used to determine the eligibility of healthcare professionals for inclusion in the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

cat-scale-300x250-3-20
centramatic-300x250-2-20
prepass-300x250-3-20

Public session

The public session on April 28 will look at finalizing updates to the Medical Examiner’s Handbook. As part of the agenda, the committee will also consider changes to the seizure standard for commercial motor vehicle drivers.

According to the notice, the April 28 meeting will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited.

FMCSA didn’t immediately respond to Land Line on Monday, March 16, regarding whether the meeting could be postponed or held remotely because of concerns regarding COVID-19. Numerous events in the trucking industry have been canceled or postponed, including the Mid-America Trucking Show and the 2020 FMCSA Truck Safety Summit.

cat-scale-300x250-3-20
prepass-300x250-3-20
centramatic-300x250-2-20

Related News

FMCSA emergency declaration outlined for drivers

Federal

FMCSA emergency declaration outlined for drivers

FMCSA’s emergency declaration regarding hours-of-service regulations was issued on Friday, March 13. Many of the frequently asked questions are answered.

By Land Line Staff | March 16

fmcsa in hot water

Federal

FMCSA issues national emergency declaration for coronavirus relief

FMCSA is waiving hours of service for trucks delivering medical equipment, supplies and food in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

By Greg Grisolano | March 14

U.S. Capitol

Federal

Text of truck parking bill, HR6104, provides more context to program

A draft text of HR6104, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, provides more details, including what kind of projects are eligible and who can apply.

By Tyson Fisher | March 13

Canada ratifies USMCA

Federal

Canada ratifies USMCA, moving deal closer to reality

The Canadian Senate signed off on a bill to ratify USMCA. Canada was the third country to ratify, as the U.S. and Mexico had done so in recent months.

By Mark Schremmer | March 13