Medical Review Board meeting scheduled for April

The Medical Review Board Advisory Committee will have a meeting in April to review the testing process of certified medical examiners and to finalize recommendations for the Medical Examiner’s Handbook, the FMCSA announced.

Announcement of the meeting is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday, March 17.

The meeting is slated for April 27-28 at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C. The April 27 portion of the meeting will be closed to the public, while the April 28 portion of the meeting will be open to the public. No advance registration is required for the public portion of the meeting.

April 27’s closed session will focus on reviewing the test questions used to determine the eligibility of healthcare professionals for inclusion in the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

Public session

The public session on April 28 will look at finalizing updates to the Medical Examiner’s Handbook. As part of the agenda, the committee will also consider changes to the seizure standard for commercial motor vehicle drivers.

According to the notice, the April 28 meeting will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited.

FMCSA didn’t immediately respond to Land Line on Monday, March 16, regarding whether the meeting could be postponed or held remotely because of concerns regarding COVID-19. Numerous events in the trucking industry have been canceled or postponed, including the Mid-America Trucking Show and the 2020 FMCSA Truck Safety Summit.