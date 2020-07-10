MCSAC online meetings scheduled for July 13-14

July 10, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Next week, a committee made up of industry stakeholders who advise the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on safety issues will meet.

The Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee will have virtual meetings on July 13 and July 14. The video conference meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Eastern time each day.

Agenda topics include a lack of safety oversight in the small goods delivery sector, the impact of the aging demographic of commercial motor vehicle drivers, and the impact of the legalization of hemp on the safety oversight of commercial vehicle drivers.

Members of the public who would like to participate can register for the July 13 meeting here and for the July 14 meeting here.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer serves on the committee.

A former trucker, Spencer provides the truck drivers’ perspective to the 17-member committee.

This past fall, Spencer told his fellow committee members that they need to look at the practical impacts on highway safety.

Spencer said that compliance and enforcement have never been higher but crashes are on the rise.

Maybe some of the rules that have been implemented are not working, Spencer told the committee. For instance, Spencer said the electronic logging device mandate, which went into effect in December 2017, has no safety benefits.

“No credible data has ever shown ELDs improve safety,” Spencer said.

Related News

Walcott Truckers Jamboree in Iowa goes virtual this year

Features

Iowa 80 Truckstop kicks off online Walcott Truckers Jamboree

The Iowa 80 Truckstop presents the 41st Walcott Truckers Jamboree online on July 9-11. Check out the antique truck display and Super Truck Beauty Contest.

By Land Line Staff | July 08

Sam DePiano in the drivers' room, June 1969.

Features

Barefoot in the Mack

When Sam DePiano, the manager of APA’s main terminal, told John Bendel to get back in his MB Mack and drive with or without shoes and socks, Bendel did.

By John Bendel | June 25

Cisco was a co-worker of John Bendel’s when they both worked for A-P-A Transport in New Jersey.

Features

Getting rid of Cisco

In the days before deregulation, strong unions made it difficult or at times impossible to fire a driver, even one as shifty as Cisco, John Bendel recalls.

By John Bendel | June 16

Anil Gharmalkar and his wife, before he was stricken with COVID-19

Features

How Gharmalkar LLC survived owner Anil’s bout with COVID-19

hat happens when a small-business trucking company owner becomes too ill with COVID-19 to run his company? This is Anil Gharmalkar’s story.

By Wendy Parker | June 12