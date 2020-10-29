MCSAC nominations to be accepted through Nov. 30

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants nominations for people interested in serving on its Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

A request for nominations is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Thursday, Oct. 29. Members of MCSAC include motor carrier safety stakeholders from the safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry, and labor sectors. Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 30.

The committee is charged with providing advice and recommendations to the FMCSA administrator and Department of Transportation secretary “on the needs, objectives, plans, approaches, content, and accomplishments” of federal motor carrier safety programs and safety regulations.

Nominees must represent one of the four sectors of membership – safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry, or labor. MCSAC members must be able to attend two to three meetings each year, either by videoconference or in person. Candidates for membership may self-nominate.

“Interested persons should have a commitment to transportation safety, knowledge of transportation issues, experience on panels that deal with transportation safety, and a record of collaboration and professional experience on commercial motor vehicle safety issues,” the FMCSA notice stated.

Candidates are required to submit:

A short biography of the nominee, including professional and academic credentials.

A resume or curriculum vitae, which must include relevant job experience, qualifications, as well as contact information that includes email, telephone, and mailing address.

A one-page statement describing how the candidate will benefit the advisory committee. The statement must also identify a primary and secondary interest to which the candidate’s expertise best aligns.

As many as three letters of recommendation can be included, but they are not required. Each letter may be no longer than one page.

All nominations must be submitted electronically to MCSAC@dot.gov. The nominations will be used to fill current and future vacancies on the committee.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer serves on the MCSAC committee. More about MCSAC can be found here.

Driver subcommittee

In September, FMCSA announced the creation of a driver panel to serve as a subcommittee on MCSAC. According to the agency, the subcommittee will provide direct feedback to FMCSA on important issues, such as safety, hours of service, training, parking and driver experience. The application deadline to serve on the driver panel was Oct. 16. LL