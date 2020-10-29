MCSAC nominations to be accepted through Nov. 30

October 29, 2020

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants nominations for people interested in serving on its Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

A request for nominations is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Thursday, Oct. 29. Members of MCSAC include motor carrier safety stakeholders from the safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry, and labor sectors. Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 30.

The committee is charged with providing advice and recommendations to the FMCSA administrator and Department of Transportation secretary “on the needs, objectives, plans, approaches, content, and accomplishments” of federal motor carrier safety programs and safety regulations.

Nominees must represent one of the four sectors of membership – safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry, or labor. MCSAC members must be able to attend two to three meetings each year, either by videoconference or in person. Candidates for membership may self-nominate.

“Interested persons should have a commitment to transportation safety, knowledge of transportation issues, experience on panels that deal with transportation safety, and a record of collaboration and professional experience on commercial motor vehicle safety issues,” the FMCSA notice stated.

Candidates are required to submit:

  • A short biography of the nominee, including professional and academic credentials.
  • A resume or curriculum vitae, which must include relevant job experience, qualifications, as well as contact information that includes email, telephone, and mailing address.
  • A one-page statement describing how the candidate will benefit the advisory committee. The statement must also identify a primary and secondary interest to which the candidate’s expertise best aligns.

As many as three letters of recommendation can be included, but they are not required. Each letter may be no longer than one page.

All nominations must be submitted electronically to MCSAC@dot.gov. The nominations will be used to fill current and future vacancies on the committee.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer serves on the MCSAC committee. More about MCSAC can be found here.

Driver subcommittee

In September, FMCSA announced the creation of a driver panel to serve as a subcommittee on MCSAC. According to the agency, the subcommittee will provide direct feedback to FMCSA on important issues, such as safety, hours of service, training, parking and driver experience. The application deadline to serve on the driver panel was Oct. 16. LL

Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Truckers, brokers express views during FMCSA’s broker listening session

Federal

Truckers, brokers express views during FMCSA’s broker listening session

FMCSA’s broker listening session ushered in comments from truckers and brokers about petitions to increase broker transparency regulations.

By Tyson Fisher | October 28

Hazmat placcard

Federal

TSA extends hazmat renewal waiver through 2020

TSA announced that it has extended an exemption from the renewal of hazardous material endorsements through the end of the year.

By Mark Schremmer | October 28

CVSA Brake Safety Week

Federal

Brake Safety Week 2020 results: More inspections, fewer out of service

CVSA’s Brake Safety Week 2020 resulted in more inspections but a lower out-of-service rate for CMVs with brake-related issues.

By Land Line Staff | October 27

Department of Labor

Federal

DOL must consider history of owner-operator model, OOIDA says

The U.S. Department of Labor’s proposal on worker classification fails to clarify the classification of owner-operators, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | October 27