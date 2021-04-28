A May 16 benefit concert featuring Wynonna Judd and other country artists is a fundraising event to benefit the St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund.

The Highway to Hope livestreaming concert will be hosted by Radio Nemo’s Jimmy Mac and headlined by Wynonna Judd. Also scheduled to perform are John Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke on the “Dukes of Hazard” TV series, and also Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler and Heath Sanders.

The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

Tickets for this livestream event are available for $20 (plus a $2 transaction fee) on the St. Christopher Fund website. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the charity to support truck drivers in need. Individual ticket purchasers in the U.S. will receive a CD from the NASTC Grand O Trucking Show.

Donations to the St. Christopher Fund also can be made during the virtual concert event.

About the St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund

The St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund is a charity that helps over-the-road/regional tractor-trailer drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work.

The charity also provides programs to benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry, including the free Driving Down Diabetes program started in January and the Rigs Without Cigs tobacco cessation and incentive program

More than 70% of the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the U.S. have one or more serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes, sleep disorders and cardiovascular disease. These essential workers spend much of their time away from home, work irregular hours, and are often unable to seek proper medical attention. Minor illnesses become severe, leading to hospitalization and disability. Loss of their commercial driver’s license can result in them being unable to work, and financial hardship.

Companies interested in sponsoring the concert or matching funds raised should contact Shannon Currier at Shannon@TruckersFund.org or 865-202-9428. LL