As concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading continue to increase, the organizers of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., said steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and others involved in the show.

As of the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4, CBS News reported that there were about 130 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, resulting in 10 deaths. Worldwide, 93,000 people have been infected and 3,200 have died.

MATS is planned for March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center. The 2019 show greeted 72,584 attendees and 1,020 exhibitors.

“We encourage all of our participants to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus and avoid (the) show if they are sick,” the MATS website stated.

“Rest assured we will make every effort to ensure a safe and successful show and will remain committed to the health and safety of all of our MATS participants and attendees. We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus as it develops and will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure the safety of our participants and our community.”

As part of their efforts, MATS officials said they are working with the Kentucky Expo Center to implement additional disinfectant schedules for public surfaces and to have more hand sanitization stations available in high-traffic areas.

International exhibitors

According to the MATS website, some of the truck show’s international exhibitors have been impacted by the coronavirus, because of travel restrictions and the spread of the virus in China and South Korea.

“The expected cancellations of China-based exhibitors and attendees will have limited impact on the show, representing less than 5% of the exhibiting companies (and) less than 2% of MATS attendance.”

Are refunds available?

The MATS website said its show’s rules and regulations state that it does not offer refunds for badge fees. However, MATS will consider adjusting its policy only in the cases in which attendees and/or exhibitors are prevented from travel by quarantine or travel ban.

More information about the coronavirus can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.