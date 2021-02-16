MATS reschedules show for March 2022

The Mid-America Trucking Show will skip 2021 because of the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.

Organizers announced on Facebook and its website plans to reschedule the event to March 24-26, 2022.

MATS is traditionally presented in Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. The venue has more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space.

In December, organizers had set a deadline of Feb. 15 to decide whether to postpone the event to September 2021 or March 2022. That also was the date when registration was scheduled to close.

“These dates ensure the full support of our industry at an uncompromised, large-scale, in-person event that meets our shared goals and delivers the caliber of show that we have all come to expect from MATS,” said the website announcement signed by Toby Young, president of event organizer Exhibit Management Associates Inc., Louisville.

The 2022 MATS event will include an opening night celebration, expanded educational demos and presentations, the PKY Truck Beauty Championship, outdoor events and entertainment, and interactive MATS history exhibits, according to the announcement.

Exhibitor applications are being accepted for MATS 50th. Anyone who previously signed up will be contacted to finalize reservations.

Attendee registration is scheduled to start Nov. 1. All previously registered attendees will be contacted to finalize their registration for the upcoming event. Any payments made will carry forward.

The first Mid-America Truck Show was in 1972, and organizers plan to celebrate the 50th anniversary when the next show takes place.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, MATS is collecting stories from people who have attended the event. Click here to submit a story.

The 2020 MATS event was canceled March 12 – two weeks before it was scheduled to begin, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 show greeted 72,584 attendees and 1,020 exhibitors, according to Land Line coverage.

Below are highlights from the 2019 PKY Truck Beauty Championship at MATS 2019. LL