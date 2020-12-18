The Mid-America Trucking Show – traditionally presented in March at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. – will be rescheduled to a later date because of the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.

According to a news release, organizers of MATS are evaluating Sept. 16-18, 2021, or March 24-26, 2022, as potential dates to hold the event. MATS is consulting with exhibitors as well as attendees to determine which dates will be the most viable. The 2020 edition of MATS was canceled because of the pandemic.

The first Mid-America Truck Show was in 1972, and organizers plan to celebrate the 50th anniversary when the next show takes place, regardless of whether it’s in September 2021or March 2022.

“We remain committed to providing timely and transparent communication to ensure that MATS 50th will continue to deliver the level of connection, discovery, and face-to-face value we have all come to expect from the trucking industry’s largest annual event,” MATS wrote on its website.

MATS officials said that those who submitted an application for the 2021 show do not need to submit a new application. Those who have not submitted an application are asked to do so as soon as possible. It will help determine interest as well as reserve a space at MATS. For anyone who has a credit for booth space, it will be honored at the next event regardless of timing.

A final decision is expected to be made by Feb. 15. Registration also is scheduled to close at this time.

For more information about rescheduling, contact email@TruckingShow.com. You also can reference MATS FAQ. LL