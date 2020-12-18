MATS plans to reschedule next show

December 18, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The Mid-America Trucking Show – traditionally presented in March at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. – will be rescheduled to a later date because of the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.

According to a news release, organizers of MATS are evaluating Sept. 16-18, 2021, or March 24-26, 2022, as potential dates to hold the event. MATS is consulting with exhibitors as well as attendees to determine which dates will be the most viable. The 2020 edition of MATS was canceled because of the pandemic.

The first Mid-America Truck Show was in 1972, and organizers plan to celebrate the 50th anniversary when the next show takes place, regardless of whether it’s in September 2021or March 2022.

“We remain committed to providing timely and transparent communication to ensure that MATS 50th will continue to deliver the level of connection, discovery, and face-to-face value we have all come to expect from the trucking industry’s largest annual event,” MATS wrote on its website.

MATS officials said that those who submitted an application for the 2021 show do not need to submit a new application. Those who have not submitted an application are asked to do so as soon as possible. It will help determine interest as well as reserve a space at MATS. For anyone who has a credit for booth space, it will be honored at the next event regardless of timing.

A final decision is expected to be made by Feb. 15. Registration also is scheduled to close at this time.

For more information about rescheduling, contact email@TruckingShow.com. You also can reference MATS FAQ. LL

Related News

Florida DOT reminds drivers of truck lane restrictions

News

Florida DOT reminds drivers of truck lane restrictions

The Florida Department of Transportation has started a campaign informing all motorists of the state’s truck lane restrictions.

By Tyson Fisher | December 18

Helicopter company seeks HOS exemption

News

Helicopter company seeks HOS exemption

A helicopter company is asking the FMCSA to exempt its ground support equipment operators from some of the hours-of-service regulations.

By Land Line Staff | December 18

OOIDA: Add feed ingredients to qualifying ag commodities

News

OOIDA: Add feed ingredients to qualifying ag commodities

OOIDA supports FMCSA’s clarification of several ag hauler definitions for hours of service but would like it to take it a step further.

By Mark Schremmer | December 18

courts, judge's gavel, handcuffs

News

Four plead guilty in New Orleans staged-crash fraud scheme

Four people have pleaded guilty to roles in a staged-crash scheme targeting tractor-trailers in New Orleans. There have been 33 charged.

By Land Line Staff | December 18