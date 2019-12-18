Free early-bird registration is now open for the 2020 edition of the Mid-America Trucking Show.

The annual truck show will be March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Started in the early 1970s with about 4,000 attendees and 83 exhibitors, MATS has grown into an event with tens of thousands of attendees and more than a thousand exhibitors every year.

The 2019 installment of MATS greeted 72,584 attendees and 1,020 exhibitors in a venue with more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space.

MATS 2020 gives truckers an opportunity to learn about the industry’s newest products from big to small, and the chance to attend educational seminars on a wide variety of trucking topics. There will also be plenty of entertainment, including live music, celebrity appearances and the annual PKY Truck Beauty Championship.

To register for the show, click here and fill out the form. Registration will remain free until Feb. 25. After that, it will cost $10 to attend. VIP badges can be purchased for $99.

Each year of the show, Friday night features a free concert in Freedom Hall. Past MATS concert entertainers have included Michael Ray, Runaway June, Kellie Pickler, Aaron Tippin, Craig Morgan, George Thorogood, Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, the Marshall Tucker Band, John Anderson, Thompson Square, Randy Houser, Sawyer Brown, and Sugarland. The featured act for the 2020 show is expected to be announced in January.

Tractor-trailer parking at the Kentucky Expo Center is $30 daily, and spots with hook-ups are available for $50 per day. Spots with hook-ups must be reserved by calling 502-367-5380. If you’re in your personal vehicle, it will cost you $10 to park each day.

Offsite overnight parking is available for free at Cardinal Stadium.

To learn more about MATS 2020, a list of frequently asked questions can be found here.