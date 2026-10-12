Massive China van trailer duties set to become final

Massive duties on Chinese van trailers are set to become permanent after federal trade officials found cheap imports substantially harmed U.S. manufacturers. That could drive up the price tag on trailers that were once cheap.

Some owner-operators and fleet owners may have noticed some trailers that were significantly cheaper than others. It turns out that lower price tag could have been the result of three countries – Canada, China and Mexico – subsidizing and dumping trailers into the U.S. market.

That is the allegation made by the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition, an ad hoc group that includes Great Dane, Stoughton and Wabash. The federal government took those allegations seriously and launched an investigation.

Nearly a year later, the Chinese portion of the investigation has been completed, making preliminary duties on van trailers final.

Consequently, some trailers imported from China could become substantially more expensive to import, and those costs could potentially trickle down to the consumer.

In June, the Department of Commerce issued preliminary countervailing-duty determinations for Chinese and Mexican van trailer imports. Trade officials found that manufacturers in both countries received countervailable subsidies.

China was hit hard. While several van trailer manufacturers received a countervailing duty rate of 82%, companies that ignored investigators saw that rate skyrocket to nearly 130%.

Those duties were only preliminary. In late August, Commerce issued its final determinations.

The China-wide antidumping rate remained essentially unchanged at about 130%, while the countervailing duty rate for Chinese manufacturers increased from about 82% to nearly 135%.

The final hurdle was the International Trade Commission, which had to determine whether the dumped and subsidized imports “materially injured” U.S. manufacturers. On Sept. 25, the commission found that they did. As a result, Commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing-duty orders on Chinese van trailers and subassemblies.

While a 130% rate is high, it is well below allegations made by U.S. manufacturers, which included dumping margins of 1,400%. Still, Chinese van trailers now face a final 130% antidumping cash-deposit rate and a 135% countervailing duty rate, putting the combined trade-duty exposure at roughly 265%.

What about Mexico and Canada?

The Department of Commerce still has not wrapped up its investigation into Mexican and Canadian van trailers, but preliminary duty rates are still in place.

So far, some Mexican van trailer imports are subject to both antidumping and countervailing preliminary duties, including some big names like Hyundai and Utility Trailer.

Canada is on the hook for antidumping duties. However, it avoided countervailing duties after the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition withdrew the subsidy case before Commerce reached a determination.

Canada and Mexico remain under investigation. After Commerce issues its final determinations, the International Trade Commission will decide whether those imports materially injured or threatened the U.S. industry. LL