Massachusetts Senate endorses $10.84 billion transportation bond bill

July 25, 2022

Keith Goble

|

The Massachusetts Senate has endorsed a $10.84 billion transportation bond bill. The plan calls for tapping federal aid and state surplus revenue.

Senators voted unanimously to advance an amended House-approved bill to make major investments for roads and bridges, and transit.

Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the bill has far-reaching benefits for the state’s infrastructure.

“While repairs to our transportation infrastructure will be beneficial to many communities across the commonwealth, this bill goes further than merely repairing but will instead actively transform our infrastructure to be more modern, environmentally sustainable, and regionally equitable,” Spilka said in a news release.

The plan calls for leveraging state surplus and federal pandemic relief funds to pursue federal funds via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a five-year federal transportation funding bill that provides record federal funding to states.

The federal law also permits Massachusetts to apply for about $2.5 billion in grants for local road repairs, and other infrastructure improvements.

Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, said the bill provides the state with the key to unlock “once-in-a-generation federal funding.

“With these combined state and federal investments, we will be able to complete vital work on our highways, roads, bridges, and public transportation systems, improving mobility for all residents of the Commonwealth.”

The breakdown of the bond authorizations includes the following:

  • $3.5 billion for discretionary federal grant projects.
  • $2.8 billion for federal highway systems projects.
  • $1.27 billion for non-federally aided roads and bridges.
  • $407.7 million for local and regional transportation projects.
  • $85 million for state-numbered routes road pavement projects.
  • $25 million for municipal road pavement improvements.
  • $1 million for local and regional transportation projects.

The bill, H4916, now heads to a conference committee made up of select lawmakers from both chambers to work out a compromise. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Massachusetts.

 

Truckstop.com

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

Massachusetts

Driver training questions answered

New entry-level driver training rules are now in place. That’s led truckers to call OOIDA headquarters with questions about the new rule.

By Mark Reddig | February 16

Portland, Oregon, skyline. Photo by Visitor7

News

Portland, Ore., considers banning sale of fossil-based diesel fuel

One city is considering banning the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 25

Port of Oakland container handling photo by Bill Abbott

News

Port of Oakland urges truckers to not impede supply chain

The executive director of the Port of Oakland is urging truck drivers to halt any protest activity that disrupts the supply chain.

By Mark Schremmer | July 25

Marty Ellis d rives The Spirit, the OOIDA tour trailer

News

OOIDA tour trailer stops in Monee, Ill.

Marty Ellis is taking a break between shows, taking the OOIDA tour trailer to Monee, Ill.. Also, he’s heard about a product for securing loads.

By Chuck Robinson | July 25