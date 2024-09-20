Massachusetts project replacing eight bridges underway

Lanes are now restricted at Interstate 90 on the Massachusetts Turnpike and the Interstate 95 interchange in Massachusetts as work on a $230 million project has begun.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will completely replace or rehabilitate a total of eight bridges, with construction expected to last until 2028. These bridges are currently safe but are aging and deteriorating, MassDOT said.

Massachusetts Turnpike on- and off-ramps at this interchange are reduced to a single lane in each direction. These lane closures will last the duration of the project, with the ramps subject to full closures, according to state transportation officials.

Noise walls, replacement guardrails, widened shoulders, lengthened acceleration and deceleration lanes and updated lighting also are part of the project. Additionally, vertical clearance for freight movement is being increased.

The I-90/I-95 interchange connects Boston to the MetroWest and the surrounding region, while the I-90 bridge over the Charles River is a direct link for drivers and freight destined for downtown Boston, Logan Airport and Boston’s seaport.

Starting tonight in #Newton and #Weston, overnight closure of I-95 NB exit 39B to I-90. Closure with detour in place 11:00pm to 4:00am nightly, 9/17 through morning of 9/20. pic.twitter.com/gk0rmKosza — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 17, 2024

The latest travel information is available 24/7 via this Land Line resources page.

According to the project website, staged construction will allow MassDOT to maintain three lanes of traffic on I-90. Accelerated bridge replacement and offline construction are being utilized.

MassDOT said permanent right-of-way impacts to private property or public streets are not expected. However, temporary impacts to adjoining streets and intersections in Newton, Mass., and Weston, Mass. are possible.

Anticipated construction through the end of 2024 is detailed on the MassDOT website.

