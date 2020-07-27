Massachusetts law authorizes borrowing for local road, bridge work

July 27, 2020

Keith Goble

|

A new law in Massachusetts will provide an increase in investment for local road and bridge projects.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the bill to authorize the state to borrow $200 million for improvements to municipal-owned roads and bridges. The funds authorized via H4803 will be dispersed through Chapter 90 grants.

The grants are sent to towns and cities in Massachusetts to receive reimbursements on approved projects. It is a 100% reimbursable program.

“I’m proud to see the legislature continue to invest in important local infrastructure,” Rep. Joan Meschino, D-Hull, said in prepared remarks. “These funds are critical for every city and town across the commonwealth.”

The amount is the same as what the state-approved one year ago. As introduced, the bill called for making available $300 million in bonds.

Failed fuel tax increase

House lawmakers wanted to raise the state’s 24-cent fuel tax to cover some of the proposed $300 million in borrowing.

Specifically, the legislation called for increasing the gas tax by 5 cents to 29 cents. The diesel rate would have been raised 9 cents to 33 cents.

The state’s existing excise tax raises about $770 million annually.

Revenue estimates show the gas tax increase would raise another $175 million per year. The diesel increase would raise another $32 million.

Citing concerns about coronavirus and less tax revenue, legislators chose to back off the tax increase proposal.

In the end, legislators again agreed to the $200 million bonding amount.

More Land Line coverage of news from Massachusetts is available.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

insurance increase

Massachusetts

Insurance increase moves ahead

A last-ditch effort to remove an insurance increase from the House version of the highway bill has fallen short. Now, trucking advocates are looking ahead.

By Mark Reddig | June 30

Pilot to require masks starting July 28

News

Pilot will require customers to wear masks starting Tuesday

Starting July 28, Pilot and Flying J travel centers nationwide will require customers to wear a mask or face covering, Pilot Co. has announced.

By Greg Grisolano | July 27

Federal acquisition rule could affect defense load contracts

News

Federal acquisition rule could affect defense load contracts

A rule by the U.S. Department of Defense that is set to go into effect next month could affect trucking companies that use certain technology.

By Land Line Staff | July 27

OOIDA leads coalition against insurance minimum increase

News

OOIDA-led coalition aims to prevent any minimum insurance hikes in Senate

A coalition of 62 organizations, including OOIDA, is asking leaders of a Senate Committee to not increase motor carriers’ minimum insurance requirement.

By Mark Schremmer | July 27