Massachusetts House approves boost to local road, bridge funds

Local transportation projects in Massachusetts would get a shot in the arm via legislation halfway through the statehouse.

House lawmakers voted unanimously to advance a bill to finance $200 million in improvements to municipally owned roads and bridges. The funds would come from the state’s the state’s Chapter 90 program for transportation infrastructure.

An additional $75 million will be allotted for three transportation-related municipal grant programs.

Chapter 90 grants

The funds authorized via H3903 would be dispersed through Chapter 90 grants.

The grants are sent to towns and cities in Massachusetts to receive reimbursements from the state on approved projects. It is a 100% reimbursable program.

The distribution formula is based on a community’s population, employment and total road miles.

Additional aid for local work

H3903 also increases funding by $25 million for three transportation infrastructure accounts within the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The three accounts were funded in a comprehensive transportation bond bill signed into law early this year.

The state’s municipal small bridge program would receive a total of $95 million – up from $70 million. The program helps fund construction, repairs and improvements to not-federally aided bridges.

Grants available to municipalities for mass transit would double to $50 million. Municipalities also would be eligible for grants totaling $50 million for local projects that increase access to mass transit and commuter rail stations.

Advocates say the funds are critical for every city and town across the commonwealth.

“This new Chapter 90 authorization, along with the increased funding that is being made available for municipal grant opportunities in this bill, will go a long way towards assisting cities and towns in addressing their priority transportation needs,” Rep. Bradley Jones Jr, R-North Reading, said in prepared remarks.

The bill has moved to the Senate. LL

