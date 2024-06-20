Massachusetts DOT warns of text messaging scam

EZDriveMA customers are the target of a text messaging scam.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said scammers are claiming to represent the state’s tolling agency and requesting payments for unpaid tolls.

“The targeted phone numbers seem to be chosen at random and are not uniquely associated with an account or usage of toll roads,” MassDOT said in a news release.

Customers are reminded that EZDriveMA will never request payment by text message and that all links associated with the tolling agency will include www.EZDriveMA.com.

If you receive an unsolicited text, email or similar message purporting to be EZDriveMA or any tolling agency, do not click on any links, MassDOT said.

Toll customers are also encouraged to:

Check your account using the toll service’s verified website

Secure your personal information and financial accounts

Dispute any unfamiliar charges

Contact EZDriveMA customer service at 877-627-7745

Growing scam concerns

Similar text messaging scams have been reported across the country.

The E-ZPass Group, comprised of toll agencies and companies in 19 states, informed customers nationwide about ongoing text messaging scam attempts in late April.

“Scam attacks through emails and text messaging are on the rise in our country, and protecting the safety of E-ZPass customer information is of paramount importance to us,” PJ Wilkins, E-ZPass Group executive director, said in a statement.

E-ZPass asked customers to “be vigilant in ensuring that their personal and financial information is not compromised by falling prey to these fraudulent schemes.”

In April, an FBI public service announcement said it had received more than 2,000 complaints from at least three states. In its announcement, the FBI also advised customers not to open any links and to delete any scam texts.

Complaints can be filed on the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s website and should include the phone number where the scam text originated, as well as the website given within the text. LL

