Massachusetts approves sizeable boost for transportation work

Cities and towns across Massachusetts soon will receive more state money for transportation projects.

Gov. Maura Healey has signed into law a $1.2 billion transportation-funding bill. The funding comes from bonding.

“This legislation will deliver over a billion dollars to cities and towns across the Commonwealth to improve roads, bridges and other critical local infrastructure that helps people get where they need to go – quickly and safely,” Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said in prepared remarks.

A portion of the funds will come from the state’s Chapter 90 program.

Chapter 90

The new law authorizes funds totaling $300 million for improvements to municipal-owned roads and bridges. The funds will be dispersed through Chapter 90 grants.

The one-year authorization of Chapter 90 funds includes a 50% increase over past funding levels.

“Through this Chapter 90 funding, we will upgrade roads and bridges across the state to improve transportation, reduce congestion and enhance safety,” Healey stated.

Grants are sent to towns and cities in Massachusetts to receive reimbursements from the state on approved projects. It is a 100% reimbursable program.

The distribution formula is based on a community’s population, employment and total road miles.

This year’s distribution includes $100 million for distribution based solely on local road mileage. The distribution is touted to provide additional transportation support for rural communities.

The governor’s office said the bill reflects the administration’s “commitment to strengthening local roads, reducing congestion and ensuring safe, reliable travel across the state.”

A town-by-town breakdown of Chapter 90 fund distribution is available.

Last week, I signed our annual Chapter 90 bill — and it’s a big win for cities and towns. From repaving roads to replacing bridges, we’re making it easier and quicker to get where you need to go. https://t.co/aLF9GqJF65 — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 15, 2025

H3: Millionaire tax

The city of Boston will receive $21.8 million. This share of funding includes revenue from the state’s Millionaire Tax.

Since 2023, the Bay State has collected an extra tax on its wealthiest residents.

Approved by a statewide vote, a state constitutional amendment created an additional tax of 4% for household income above $1 million.

The new tax was touted to raise an estimated $1.2 billion annually. Funds are applied for roads and bridges, public education and public transit.

Statewide infrastructure investments

In addition to Chapter 90 funds, another $885 million in borrowing is available for transportation funding statewide.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will receive $500 million for the agency’s road and bridge lifecycle asset management program.

Another $200 million will be used to replace municipally owned culverts and small bridges. An additional $185 million will go toward congestion relief and street safety enhancements. LL

More Land Line coverage of Massachusetts news is available.