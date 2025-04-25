Maryland officials say Bay Bridge is satisfactory

The William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bay Bridge was among the 60-plus bridges across the country to have an unknown risk of collapse, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.

Maryland transportation officials responded with a Monday, April 21 letter to the NTSB, saying the Bay Bridge has been inspected annually for more than 30 years and was “found to be in safe and satisfactory condition.”

“The Maryland Transportation Authority is committed to ensuring the safety of the traveling public and the structural safety of its transportation infrastructure,” the letter said.

MDTA added that more than $175 million has been invested in Bay Bridge safety and security infrastructure, while the current design and condition of its pier protection complies with its federal permit.

“Bridges that comply with their federal permit throughout the United States do not require modification,” the Maryland Transportation Authority said. “That is true for the Bay Bridge.”

A $160 million project to evaluate and study bridge protection at the Bay Bridge was initiated by the Maryland Transportation Authority last spring.

Analysis of both Bay Bridge spans, built in 1952 and 1973, respectively, was conducted in accordance with Federal Highway Administration and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials guidelines.

“MDTA has opted to apply the industry-standard vessel collision risk assessment methods for the evaluation of vessel collision risk,” Maryland officials said. “The findings from the vessel collision study will contribute to the comprehensive analysis of safety risks associated with the regional highway network and the safe navigation of vessels under and near the Bay Bridge. MDTA welcomes continued collaboration on these critical issues.”

That project has advanced to the design phase, while the possibility of replacing the current Bay Bridge remains under evaluation by the Maryland Transportation Authority’s Bay Crossing Study.

The NTSB assessment report was released as part of its ongoing investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024.

Within this report, the NTSB also advised the FHWA, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to establish a team to provide guidance and assistance to bridge owners on evaluating and reducing risk. LL

