Maryland DOT surveying public on bridge project

The Maryland Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on its Triple Bridges Project at the Interstate 695 and Interstate 70 interchange in the Baltimore area.

Part of the state’s Traffic Relief Plan, this project will address traffic operations at the interchange that was built in the 1960s and “handles much more traffic than it was originally designed to carry, which has resulted in congestions and delays,” according to the MDOT website.

This project is necessary to address structural needs, reduce congestion, facilitate future maintenance and retain all existing access movements at the interchange, says MDOT.

MDOT’s State Highway Administration is preparing the environmental document related to this project.

The public’s input on the Triple Bridges Project will help MDOT better define project parameters. Because of this, the online survey will be open through Dec. 1.

Similar to previous MDOT projects, the design-bid-build methodology will be utilized. A single contract will be entered into with a design-build team consisting of a designer and a contractor that will develop the project based on parameters established in the planning phase.

Construction on a separate I-695 Transportation Systems Management and Operations project, began in the summer of 2021 and is scheduled for completion in 2024. The two projects overlap within the Baltimore Beltway. MDOT plans to stagger the projects for optimum benefits.

A project task force comprised of elected officials, major employers, community leaders, key stakeholders and other interested parties will be formed, said MDOT.

Questions or comments can be submitted to I695-I70Interchange@mdot.maryland.gov or via the toll-free I-695/I-70 project information line at 888-341-7230.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 25, while an in-person open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 26 at Southwest Academy School in Woodland, Md. LL

