Market supply leads to fuel rationing at Nevada, Arizona TA stations

According to the location updates page on TravelCenters of America’s website, which was last updated at 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 11, TA Sparks at Interstate 80 Exit 19 and TA Mill City at I-80 Exit 151 (west) and Exit 149 (east) are limiting diesel to 60 gallons per purchase due to the current market supply.

Drivers are advised to use Petro Sparks at I-80 Exit 21 or Petro Well at I-80 Exit 352A as alternate fueling locations.

The fuel supply chain has experienced issues throughout the summer as economies continue to recover from COVID-19.

In late July, Reno-Tahoe International Airport reported concerns their fuel supply could affect flight schedules.

Additionally, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska have all issued emergencies related to fuel issues that suspended hours of service and/or permits and fees for commercial drivers delivering fuel. These orders remain in effect through August or September, depending upon location.

The national emergency declaration by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as a result of coronavirus remains in effect for all 50 states and the District of Columbia until Aug. 31. LL