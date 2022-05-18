Marijuana use lands Pennsylvania driver on imminent hazard list

Positive tests for marijuana and repeatedly ignored orders to not drive have caused a Pennsylvania-licensed truck driver to be declared an imminent hazard and banned from trucking.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration served the imminent hazard order on Eric G. Burke on May 13.

Burke ran afoul of the law when, on May 18, 2020, he submitted to a pre-employment control substance test while seeking employment with Lentzcaping Inc., according to the FMCSA. He tested positive for marijuana use and was ordered to undergo evaluation and treatment for substance abuse before being allowed to drive a commercial motor vehicle.

His status as being banned from driving was entered into the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

On Oct. 11, 2020, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. After a roadside inspection after, marijuana was found and Burke was placed out of service.

On three occasions (June 14, 2021; Dec. 15, 2021; and April 21, 2022), during roadside inspections, Burke was found operating a commercial motor vehicle for Philadelphia-based Sinop Trucking Inc. (U.S. DOT 2640225) despite being prohibited.

At the June 2021 inspection, he was also placed out of service for possession of alcohol while on-duty.

Burke made at least seven trips in interstate commerce in a commercial motor vehicle despite being prohibited, FMCSA said in a news release.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suspended Burke’s CDL on Jan. 24, 2022.

A copy of the imminent hazard order issued to Burke is available here. LL

