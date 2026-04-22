Marijuana rescheduling doesn’t change anything for truckers

According to Axios and several other national news outlets, the Trump administration is expected to reclassify marijuana.

Marijuana has been a Schedule I drug with substances like heroin and LSD. The anticipated move to Schedule III would put it in the same class as ketamine and steroids.

The move would represent a significant change to federal marijuana policies.

Marijuana use – even medical marijuana – is strictly prohibited by truck drivers under federal regulations.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, marijuana, including a mixture or preparation containing marijuana, continues to be classified as a Schedule I controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 21 CFR § 1308.11. Under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, a person is not physically qualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle if he or she uses any Schedule I controlled substance, such as marijuana.

The move doesn’t legalize marijuana. And even more important to truck drivers, it does not pave the way for truckers to use the substance even in states where it is legal.

Not only can truckers not use marijuana, they shouldn’t even risk using the highly circulated CBD products that promise to have no THC.

“CBD” stands for “cannabidiol.” Many positive health effects are attributed to using CBD products. Some of them with evidence of being effective are sleep disorders, fibromyalgia pain, muscle spasticity related to multiple sclerosis, and anxiety, according to the Harvard Medical School.

Even though a label on a CBD product says there is no THC or only a small amount of THC in it, don’t risk it.

There have been several lawsuits from truck drivers who have tested positive from taking CBD oil that claimed to have no THC. Then, the truck drivers failed their drug tests.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association encourages truckers not to risk using CBD products. LL