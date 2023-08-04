Maricopa County transportation tax vote coming next year

The Arizona Legislature acted on the final day of the regular session to approve a bipartisan bill to extend a transportation excise tax in the state’s largest county.

Proposition 400 has been in place in Maricopa County since 1985. Revenue from the half-cent sales tax is routed to a regional road fund. In 2004, county voters approved a 20-year extension.

Without an extension approved by voters, the tax will sunset at the end of 2025.

Half-cent sales tax

The Republican-led legislature sent to Gov. Katie Hobbs a bill to have Maricopa County voters decide as early as next year whether to continue the half-cent sales tax for transportation. The tax is expected to raise $1 billion annually.

The Democratic governor soon signed off on the ballot question.

“The passage of the Prop 400 ballot measure will secure the economic future of our state and create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans,” Hobbs posted on social media.

Failed effort one year ago

In 2022, state lawmakers approved a similar bill. Then-Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed the bill that also called for lengthening the time period of tax collection from 20 years to 25 years.

One of the reasons cited by the governor for his veto was rising costs for Arizonans.

“Now, with inflation higher than it has been in 40 years, is not the time to ask voters in Arizona to tax themselves,” Ducey wrote in his veto letter.

Another point of contention for the governor was that tax revenue distribution for the regional freeway systems would be reduced.

Approved ballot question specifics

This year’s version, SB1102, calls for routing 40.5% of revenue to freeways and state highways. Another 22.5% would be allocated to arterials and streets. Mass transit would receive 37%.

The Maricopa Association of Governments would be prohibited from using any of the tax revenue for new light rail.

“The guardrails, taxpayer protections and funding allocations in the text of this bill reflect the priorities of voters, to reinvest their tax dollars in the transportation modes they use most,” stated Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert.

The state would also be barred from implementing limits similar to California on the percentage of vehicles sold that could be powered by fossil fuels.

Advocates say the Maricopa County tax benefits the entire state. Specifically, the remaining 14 counties in the state do not compete with the Phoenix metro area for limited state transportation dollars. LL

