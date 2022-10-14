Manitoba’s Bison Transport buys another Maine carrier

By the end of the month, Manitoba’s Bison Transport says it will have bought Maine truckload carrier Pottle’s Transportation lock, stock and barrel.

Hermon, Maine-based Pottle’s is a truckload carrier with more than 200 tractors, more than 750 trailers, and a logistics component, according to a news release from Bison.

Pottle’s is a second-generation business founded over 60 years ago by Cliff Pottle. His son, Barry Pottle, owned the company until it was acquired.

Bison Transport seems to be building its presence in the U.S.

On the last day of last year, it closed on the purchase of Bangor, Maine-based Hartt Transportation Systems Inc. Hartt brought 360 trucks, 2,100 trailers and a logistics operation to Bison.

“We are excited about the next step in our U.S. growth,” Bison President and CEO Rob Penner said in a news release. “The investment in Pottle’s punctuates our commitment to the region, the customers and the great people we have in our business. We look forward to connecting our most recent acquisition of Hartt Transportation Inc. with Pottle’s as we continue to build Bison Transport USA.”

Bison reported it was buying 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Pottle’s Transportation. Financial details of the transaction were not made public.

Bison USA

Bison USA was formed through the Jan. 1, 2022, merger of Britton Transport and H.O. Wolding.

Bison Transport acquired Amherst, Wis.-based dry van business H.O. Wolding in 2019. Bison Transport acquired Grand Forks, N.D.-based Britton Transport in 2011.

Bison USA has terminals in Grand Forks, N.D.; Des Moines, Iowa; Sioux Falls, S.D. and Amherst, Wis., according to its website.

About Bison Transport

Bison Transport is a privately held transportation company established in 1969. It is owned by James Richardson & Sons Ltd. and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Bison is a large asset-based freight solutions provider that employs more than 3,700 professional drivers and staff. Bison has a network of terminals throughout North America and a fleet of more than 2,100 tractors and 6,000 trailers. Bison serves customers throughout Canada, the United States and into Mexico.

