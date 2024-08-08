Manitoba makes changes aimed at improving driver training

The Manitoba, Canada, government is making changes to its governing body that regulates truck driver training.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the provincial government announced changes that would centralize the oversight of driver training through a single regulatory body. Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor said the modifications would “enhance both driver and public safety by improving the regulation and monitoring of training standards, testing and outcomes.”

“Driver training schools will also benefit from streamlined administrative and regulatory processes so they can focus on providing the highest quality training possible for the industry’s next generation of workers,” Naylor said in a statement.

Those changes, aimed at “strengthening driver safety, training and retention in the trucking industry,” come in response to recommendations from a report commissioned by a joint government-industry steering committee co-chaired by the provincial government and the Manitoba Trucking Association.

“This report came about because the trucking industry is vital to Manitoba’s economy, and its long-term health requires a strong, well-trained workforce that is ready to meet industry demand,” said Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses.

Released by advisory firm MNP in August 2023, the report focused on key areas affecting the recruitment, training and retention of professional truck drivers in Manitoba. In total, the advisory firm identified over 40 policy options to improve the trucking industry workforce, including:

recruitment and workforce diversity and inclusion

regulatory oversight of training

driver training accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness

driver testing and standards

Aaron Dolyniuk, executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association, said the changes to driver training are the “start of a new chapter” for Manitoba’s trucking industry.

“Drivers are the foundation of our industry, and this report recognizes that changes are needed to improve professional driver training outcomes,” Dolyniuk said. “Streamlining regulatory oversight for driver training providers under one organization is a solid first step to ensure that professional drivers are successful.”

With the ball rolling on the first of those changes, officials said the joint steering committee would be made permanent “to guide the implementation of the report’s recommendations, beginning with changes to the regulatory oversight of driver training.” LL

