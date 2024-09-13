Make Key Bridge funding a priority, coalition tells Congress

Dozens of organizations, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, are asking Congress to prioritize replacing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Specifically, the coalition wrote a letter encouraging lawmakers to prioritize funding to the Department of Transportation’s Emergency Relief Program to replace the bridge “and other critical national assets impacted by unforeseen disasters.”

On the morning of March 26, a cargo ship leaving the Port of Baltimore struck the Key Bridge in Maryland, leading to the bridge’s collapse and six fatalities.

Before the collapse, the Interstate 695 Key Bridge was estimated to handle about 39,000 vehicles daily. That included about 4,900 trucks carrying $28 billion in freight annually.

“Its loss has created a severe bottleneck for the region that impacts thousands of businesses and commuters, including those who rely on the Port of Baltimore,” the coalition wrote on Thursday, Sept. 12. “Truckers and commuters are now traveling up to two hours to access the Port of Baltimore and other areas in eastern Maryland, impacting the local and national economy.”

According to the coalition, the delays are especially harmful to small businesses.

“Long term, these increased costs will hurt the competitiveness of the region as traffic congestion slows supply chains, extends commutes and limits access to critical services,” the coalition wrote.

In addition to the Key Bridge, the organization cited a “backlog of deserving projects” that need funding.

Members of the coalition include OOIDA, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Trucking Associations, National Asphalt Pavement Association, North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. A full list of coalition members can be found here.

The coalition asked lawmakers to maintain its history of bipartisan support in regard to emergency response.

“As Congress considers an appropriations package, we urge you to continue this strong, bipartisan record and provide the funding needed to address all of the pending requests under the Emergency Relief Program, including the Key Bridge,” the coalition wrote. “These funds are vital to reconnecting our economy and helping communities rebuild in the aftermath of disaster.” LL