Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy returns

A Mother’s Day tradition for more than 30 years, Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley has announced its annual truck convoy is scheduled for May 9.

The 2021 convoy, starting at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction, will offer several ways to participate:

Sign up to be a driver or donate to support a driver’s fundraising efforts at WishConvoy.org.

Livestream the event beginning at 1 p.m., by visiting WishConvoy.org or following the 2021 Mother’s Day Truck Convoy Facebook event page.

Purchase a Mother’s Day chicken dinner or merchandise that will be available.

Bid on items as part of an auction starting May 1 and ending May 10.

Make a donation at WishConvoy.org to help Make-A-Wish reach its goal of $300,000.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish Truck Convoy for our second year,” said Joey Hughes, vice president and general manager of Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction. “The Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish Truck Convoy is such an important fundraising event, and our team at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction is so honored to host it at our location. We look forward to being a part of another successful event.”

Make-A-Wish is calling on the local community and truck drivers to help make this year’s convoy a success.

“Not even a yearlong pandemic can stop this renowned event,” said Dennis Heron, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley. “Thank you to our dedicated convoy committee, our host Manheim PA Auto Auction, our sponsors and our truck drivers, whose passion and determination to support our wish granting mission is unmatched and unrivalled. I hope that you can find a way to again support our 32nd annual Mother’s Day Convoy, our famous Lancaster County tradition.”

The 100-truck convoy will feature top 30 drivers, grand drivers, key sponsors and drivers committed to raising $500-plus. The convoy, presented by RoadPro, is sponsored by Good’s Insurance, CAG Truck Capital, Cumberland Truck Equipment, Brubacher Excavating, Safelite Auto, High Cos., and Insulation Companies of America.

“We hope this can be the beginning of a safe return to celebrations in our area, and we appreciate the continued support of our community and our incredibly generous convoy drivers,” Terry Finch, co-chair of the Convoy Committee of Make-A-Wish, said. “While our wish children won’t be with us on Mother’s Day, we will be connecting with them virtually, and we hope they will see the love and support we’re sending from this year’s Mother’s Day convoy.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Make-A-Wish Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 1986, Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley has fulfilled over 7,000 transformational wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, visit Wish.org/philadesv LL