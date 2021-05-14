Make-A-Wish fundraising weekend a success

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia recently held its annual fundraiser, a weekend-long event featuring a golf tournament, motorcycle ride and truck convoy.

The event, which took place April 30 through May 2, is expected to net six figures again this year with donations accepted through June 5, according to event organizer Sherri Keller.

“This event is the largest fundraiser for our local Make-A-Wish chapter,” Keller said. “The first convoy 20 years ago had 12 trucks and has now grown into a weekend of events. The community comes out to support us, and during the convoy hundreds of people line the route. Last year, we had to move the event from May to October. Having another convoy just six months later, we really had to ask our sponsors to step up again, and they did.”

Keller added, the fundraiser also has a personal meaning for her.

“My dad was a long-distance truck driver,” she said. “Each year he would come to the convoy and share truck driver stories. I never knew this until he passed, and the drivers told me they would miss his old trucking stories. Dad would always say he was just a truck driver, but I wanted a way to show how special truckers were while raising funds for the kids.”

Sunny skies, lots of smiles and providing help for kids who need it, made the weekend a success.

“It was amazing to see everyone having fun and working for one goal, to raise as much as possible for our local kids to get wishes granted,” Keller said.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh with seven regional offices, Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia grants wishes in 57 counties in western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania and West Virginia.