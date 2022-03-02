Make-A-Wish convoy returns to full strength

A convoy is forming to help raise money for a worthy cause.

Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley plans to hold its 33rd annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy on Sunday, May 8, in Manheim, Pa.

Because of the pandemic, the convoy took place in a limited capacity the past two years. This year marks a return to full-scale as the convoy welcomes an unlimited number of trucks. The event will feature a carnival, auction and food trucks. Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, says they rely on truckers to make the event successful.

“We are excited to return this event to its full scope,” Davis said. “We are counting on the local community, especially truck drivers, to make the convoy a success.”

This will be the first year for the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy at a new location. The convoy makes the move to the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction. Event organizers say the expanded parking at the new venue will be appreciated, as they expect around 700 trucks to participate. Terry Finch, convoy committee chairperson, says they’re excited for the change of scenery.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Convoy Committee,” Finch said. “I believe I speak for all of them when I say we’re thrilled that the convoy is back, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store at our new location.”

The Mother’s Day Truck Convoy is critical in supporting fundraising efforts. According to the foundation, the money generated from the convoy supports more than 75% of the wishes granted in the Susquehanna Valley each year.

Items in the online auction will be available for bidding starting on May 1, and continuing through the day of the convoy.

The event kicks off with a carnival at 8 a.m. The convoy begins its route at 1:30 p.m.

Visit the convoy webpage to register to be a driver, make a donation, or get a map of the convoy’s route. LL