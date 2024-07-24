Major highways impacted by Oregon wildfires

Oregon wildfires have led to several highway closures, and the state’s Department of Transportation said additional closures are likely.

Interstate 84 between Pendleton and the Idaho border was expected to close nightly to allow crews to fight the Durkee Fire, according to a KNDU/KNDO-TV report. However, the spread of that wildfire has prompted an indefinite closure.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said it’s unclear when any of the affected roadways might reopen and is advising travelers not to rely on this route.

“Wildfires are unpredictable, and we have no estimate on opening times for any fire-impacted highways,” ODOT officials said in a Tuesday, July 23 news release. “Previous plans for nighttime-only closures of I-84 to remove brush along the highway were upended when the fire quickly reached the highway.”

UPDATE: I-84 is now closed eastbound from #Pendleton, Exit 216 to #BakerCity. We’re allowing local eastbound traffic on I-84 from Exit 216 to Baker City only. I-84 remains closed in both directions between Baker City, Exit 302 and #Ontario, Exit 374. #ORfire pic.twitter.com/EsqbuBOpqC — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) July 23, 2024

ODOT added that if travel is necessary, travelers should use U.S. Highway 20 across central and eastern Oregon. The department provided the following guidelines:

Do not follow GPS directions or detour on local or forest roads. These roads are not suitable for interstate traffic.

Expect power outages near wildfires and treat non-working traffic lights as a four-way stop. Roadside message boards and cameras may also be out in these areas.

Carry extra supplies, including food and water, in case your trip is delayed.

Driving in smoke is like driving in heavy fog. Slow down but keep a steady pace and stay alert.

Turn on headlights when driving in smoky areas.

The best place to wait for a highway to open is at home. Do not travel to the closure points and wait; closures could last for days.

The Oregon Wildfire Response & Recover website showed the Durkee Fire was 0% contained and had burned more than 239,000 acres as of the morning of Wednesday, July 24. An additional 116 wildfires affecting nearly 827,000 acres were currently active.

A wildfire emergency was issued on July 16 temporarily waiving certain regulations for motor carriers and drivers. That order remains in effect through Friday, July 26. LL

