Major devastation expected with Hurricane Milton

October 9, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall in west-central Florida on Wednesday night, Oct. 9 as a major storm, potentially a Category 4.

The west-central coast of the Florida Peninsula can expect a storm surge of 10 feet or greater with winds as strong as 130 mph.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday, Oct. 9 is the last chance to evacuate or use the free evacuation shuttle service in five of the 11 counties under mandatory evacuation orders.

There are 155 shelters open across Florida, seven of which are operated by the state. A list of shelters is available here, while additional resources provided can be found here.

Tolls were previously suspended across central and west Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. Additionally, emergency shoulder-use routes have been in place to aid evacuations since Monday, Oct. 7.

Several drawbridges have been closed to marine vessels. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was officially closed on Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, while the Howard Frankland Bridge, Gandy Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway were expected to close in the near future.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have been providing escorts for fuel trucks delivering from seaports to fueling locations in affected areas. LL

