Major bridge replacement project underway

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said construction on the Interstate 95 bridge project in West Haven, Conn., has begun.

A mix of federal and state funds totaling $136.5 million is being spent to replace structures built more than 70 years ago, state transportation officials said.

Traffic flow, long-term safety and reliability are expected to improve with the completion of this bridge project.

“Replacing these aging bridges and revamping the interchange will ease the daily commute for more than 142,000 drivers on I-95,” CTDOT Deputy Commissioner Laoise King said. “By tackling this now, we’re avoiding future disruptions to highway and rail travel. Thanks to support from Governor Lamont, Metro-North Railroad and our federal and state partners, we’re making significant progress modernizing Connecticut’s bridge infrastructure.”

Today #CTDOT joined @GovNedLamont & @MetroNorth President Justin Vonashek to break ground on replacing two aging bridges on I-95 in #WestHaven. The project will reduce congestion, improve traffic flow & safety for 142,000 daily drivers at Interchange 43.https://t.co/EOlbzMocmx pic.twitter.com/OHddZfv1Ln — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) April 17, 2025

State officials said traffic should not be disrupted initially, as initial work on the foundation of the new bridge is completed underneath the highway. But sometime in “late 2025,” the northbound entrance ramp at Interchange 43 will close, and traffic will be detoured. Work on the project is expected to last through 2027. During this time, three lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours.

“This project is a long-term investment in public safety and mobility, not only for West Haven but for the entire region,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Beyond improving infrastructure, it’s also creating good-paying jobs that support local families and strengthen Connecticut’s workforce. Thank you to Connecticut Department of Transportation crews and contractors who are delivering on these critical projects across the state.” LL

