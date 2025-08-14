When it comes to trucking advocacy, OOIDA is in it for the long haul

By Will Cook, OOIDA member

As of early July, the trucking industry remained a battleground for major policy debates – none more divisive than the fight over mandatory speed limiters. While social media lights up with claims that “nothing is being done,” the reality paints a different picture – one that includes real dollars spent, real strategy deployed and real work being done behind the scenes.

Take a look at the OOIDA billboard campaigns popping up across key congressional districts, with messages like:

“Truckers! Fight with us. Say NO to Mandatory Speed Limiters.”

This isn’t just a slogan. It’s a message backed by action.

OOIDA: A grounded voice in a fragmented industry

In an industry where associations seem to appear and disappear every year, OOIDA has remained a constant. With a physical presence in Washington, D.C., a dedicated lobbying staff, a communication team and a nationwide member base, OOIDA isn’t just reactive – it’s strategic. It’s launched billboard campaigns, run radio spots and maintained consistent pressure in congressional districts that actually move the needle.

This strategy is not dictated by a single voice. OOIDA’s Board of Directors is comprised entirely of professional truck drivers – 22 members, each with real driving experience, elected by the membership. They don’t all agree on every issue, and that’s the point. This isn’t an echo chamber. It’s a working board where diverse viewpoints are debated and where decisions – like what OOIDA fights for or against – are voted on collectively.

Contrary to what some online voices claim, OOIDA hasn’t been sitting on the sidelines. It’s been investing – in time, money, media and policy. When speed limiter mandates hit the docket, it didn’t just post about them online. It fought them with targeted outreach in swing districts. It looked ahead, not just to pull bad policy off the table but to prevent it from coming back – especially in a post-election climate where agendas shift quickly.

And let’s be clear about something: While some are now saying, “It could still come back,” they’re missing the bigger picture. It was dangerously close to being enforced. OOIDA fought tooth and nail to push it back – and succeeded. Yes, it’s “on the shelf,” and yes, it could be brought back. But that’s exactly why this moment matters. Because now we have breathing room to regroup, re-strategize and prepare for the next administration, which could absolutely throw it right back on the table.

Those who are quick to say “OOIDA didn’t do anything” because the fight isn’t completely over are showing their lack of understanding of how Washington works. No one else is still out there monitoring it day in and day out. So, if you’re that concerned – step up. Be part of the fight even when it’s not trending.

The cycle of imitation and fragmentation

In the past five years, I’ve watched six or more “driver associations” rise and fall. Each time, the formula is the same: a few talking heads, a new name, a burst of online noise and the promise of real change. But it never lasts. These groups don’t build infrastructure. They build personal platforms – and then disappear or implode, leaving drivers more divided and disillusioned than before.

Even more frustrating is that it’s often the same people bouncing from group to group, rebranding themselves as “for the drivers” while running the same manipulation tactics – blackball anyone who disagrees, attack OOIDA to gain attention and demand unity while creating division.

Here’s what’s really going on: Some of these so-called grassroots leaders benefited from the very system they now claim to oppose. They weren’t speaking out when they were profiting from cheap labor, predatory lease deals or inflated rates. But now that their freight lanes are threatened by visa labor and the market’s dried up, they’re suddenly “for the drivers.”

It’s hard to take that seriously.

Real advocacy takes more than anger

Fighting Washington’s swamp is not a one-week effort or a livestream rant. It takes strategy, endurance and the ability to see more than 2 inches in front of your face. Good leadership isn’t reactive – it’s proactive. That’s what OOIDA brings to the table. Whether you agree with it on every issue or not, the fact remains: It’s been in the trenches for decades, while others are still figuring out how D.C. even works.

OOIDA understands that billboards placed in the right congressional districts can make more impact than a thousand Facebook posts. It understands that defeating something like a speed limiter mandate isn’t about winning an online argument – it’s about winning legislative leverage.

It also understands that internal accountability matters. Every issue OOIDA takes on – from opposing ELD mandates to defending truck parking legislation – must go through board approval. That means professional drivers like you and me are the ones voting on what fights are worth fighting. It’s grassroots – not lip service.

A call for unity, not just new names

This isn’t a fan club. It’s not about blindly supporting OOIDA or pretending it’s perfect. It’s about respecting the fact that OOIDA is still standing, still fighting and still the best-positioned organization we’ve got on the front lines.

New groups will keep popping up, and some will promise the world. But until they build what OOIDA has – real infrastructure, a war chest, a legislative presence and staying power – they’ll keep repeating the same cycle: hype, fracture, fade.

If you’re frustrated, ask yourself, “Am I contributing to a solution or just helping split the voice of real drivers again?”

Instead of burning down what’s already built, maybe it’s time to build on top of it. Offer your voice. Push for change. But do it where it can actually make an impact.

Conclusion

OOIDA may not be flashy. It may not respond to every online accusation or follow every social media wave. But when it comes to fighting policies like mandatory speed limiters, it’s put its money where its mouth is. Seven billboard campaigns. Strategic congressional targeting. Real political engagement.

And behind it all is a board of real truckers – voting, debating and making sure OOIDA stays accountable to drivers, not corporate overlords.

If that doesn’t count as “doing something,” then maybe we’ve lost sight of what real advocacy looks like.

It’s time to move past the division, the talking heads and the recycled outrage – and get back to something that works. Because while other groups keep changing names, OOIDA is still in the fight.

To join the fight, visit FightingForTruckers.com. LL