Volvo unveils VNR regional hauler

By Tom Berg Contributing Editor

Volvo Trucks North America has unveiled the second version of its “all-new” heavy-duty VN series, a VNR regional model that’s based on the longer VNL introduced last summer.

The VNR has a 113-inch bumper-to-back-of-cab dimension for good maneuverability compared to the VNL’s 125 inches, and like the longer model, it claims to be 90% redesigned.

Although meant primarily for short delivery routes with a daycab version, the VNR will also be available with three sleeper-cab options, said Peter Voorhoeve, the builder’s president. All cabs are made of high-strength steel for light weight and robustness, part of an emphasis on safety that began when Volvo Trucks was founded in 1927. Advanced safety systems for collision-avoidance and -mitigation are standard or optional.

The VNR’ s basic model is the 300 daycab. The three sleepers are a model 440 with a 42-inch mid-roof, a 640 with a 62-inch mid-roof and a 660 with a 62-inch high-roof. The VNR can be built as a tractor or a straight truck with any cab and sleeper style. Each can be built with 4×2, 6×2 or 6×4 axle configurations.

The standard engine is a new D13 VGT (variable geometry turbocharger) diesel with up to 485 horsepower, advanced combustion design using seven-wave pistons, enhanced fuel injection and a variable displacement oil pump. It runs through a revised I-Shift automated transmission that changes gears 30% faster than the current self-shifting gearbox. The D13 VGT is based on the D13 Turbo Compound diesel that’s standard in the VNL.

The Volvo VNR’s styling resembles the VNL’s with a narrow nose, steeply sloped hood and flowing lines in its sheet metal.

Better aerodynamics and the more efficient powertrain allow it to deliver up to 7.5% better fuel economy than the current VNR, Voorhoeve said. Its 24-volt electrical system, introduced on the new VNL, operates all electrical systems and accessories with lower amperage and greater efficiency, he added.

Interiors feature a new instrument panel with a more wrapped-around curvature, as well as a redesigned driver information display and instruments. Polymer wall panels hide wear and tear and can easily be replaced. Exterior trim, interior appointments, driver amenities, electronic technology and powertrain each come in two levels to suit the buyer.

In addition to the VGT, customers can select the Turbo Compound diesel, which is well suited for fleets using the VNR in a highway application, Voorhoeve said.

Volvo Connect, meanwhile, will offer “streamlined over-the-air updates for customers by proactively sending software updates to opted-in fleets, ensuring seamless deployment across the rolling population of trucks,” said Magnus Gustafson, Volvo’s vice president of connected services. Over-the-air software updates take place while trucks are being loaded or during driver breaks, minimizing operational disruption. Trucks that get the continuous updates will see 24% fewer shop visits.

The VNR is slated for production at Volvo’s Dublin, Va., plant late this year, as the current VNR is phased out. The new VNL is already being built. LL