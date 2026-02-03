Under-21 bill takes ‘common-sense’ approach

The American Trucking Associations has made it a mission in recent years to make 18-year-olds eligible for an interstate commercial driver’s license.

Despite obvious safety concerns about having a teenager fresh out of a Florida high school attempt to operate an 80,000-pound vehicle through the mountains of Colorado, proponents have tried to justify the change in a couple of ways.

First, they would tell you that these under-21 drivers were necessary because the trucking industry faced a severe “driver shortage.”

But that narrative has fallen apart. Of course, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has always refuted claims of a driver shortage. Now, plenty of others are on OOIDA’s side.

Multiple studies have determined that there is no driver shortage, saying the claim goes against the basic principles of supply and demand. And now, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has gone on the record that he doesn’t believe there’s a truck driver shortage.

“I do not buy the idea that there are not enough American truck drivers,” Duffy said during a news conference in October.

The second justification from proponents is to poke holes in the current rule, which limits 18-20-year-old drivers to operating within a single state. The problem with this rule, they say, is that an 18-year-old can haul a load 800 miles across Texas but can’t make a quick delivery from Kansas City, Mo., to Kansas City, Kan.

Although that criticism is fair, does it justify allowing an 18-year-old to haul loads from California to New York?

There has to be a better way to fix this, right?

That’s where a new bill comes in. In December, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., introduced The Responsible Opportunity for Under-21 Trucking Engagement (ROUTE) Act.

The bill would allow under-21 drivers to operate interstate within a 150 air-mile radius of their normal work reporting location.

Current regulations allow CDL holders ages 18-20 to operate intrastate, but they can’t drive across state lines.

OOIDA is supportive of the bill, saying it is a common-sense way to allow young drivers to gain experience without placing them or the general public in dangerous situations.

“OOIDA supports Representative Hageman’s common-sense proposal to allow truck drivers to operate within a 150 air-mile radius across state lines,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “The current system creates situations that simply do not make sense, like allowing a driver in Kansas City, Kan., to haul clear across the state to its border with Colorado, but not deliver a few miles away in Kansas City, Mo. The ROUTE Act fixes this problem in a safe and practical way. A 150 air-mile operating radius gives drivers the chance to build skills in familiar conditions, receive the training they need, and stay closer to home while gaining experience. OOIDA appreciates Representative Hageman’s leadership in advancing a common-sense solution without opening the door to unsafe long-haul operations for inexperienced teenagers.”

During a Senate hearing in July, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh advocated establishing a 150-mile air radius for under-21 drivers to operate interstate.

“The solution to this problem is not suddenly permitting that inexperienced driver to cross the country without limitations, entering terrain and experiencing elements they find unfamiliar and have not been trained to handle safely,” Pugh wrote in his submitted testimony.

ATA’s still trying

If you thought having the DOT secretary saying there isn’t a driver shortage would be enough to stop ATA from trying to lower the interstate driving age, you’d be wrong.

ATA petitioned FMCSA in November for an exemption that would allow for an under-21 driver pilot program to continue.

In 2021, Congress passed a provision that created the “Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program,” which allowed under-21 drivers to operate in interstate commerce if they met a set of requirements. Current regulations require interstate truck drivers to be at least 21 years old. CDL holders aged 18-20 are limited to operating in a single state.

ATA asked FMCSA for an exemption so the program can continue. The Congressionally approved program ended on Nov. 7.

“Our members and FMCSA’s own experience has shown that the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Program is a safe method for training younger individuals to drive in interstate commerce,” wrote Nathan Mehrens, ATA’s vice president for workforce policy. “Extending this Congressionally mandated program is in the public interest, as participating apprentices have demonstrated that they can be trained to safely haul freight in interstate commerce.”

ATA noted in the letter that apprentices had logged more than 2 million safe miles. However, the program never attracted large numbers since its start in 2022.

In April 2024, it was reported that FMCSA had received only 113 applications from motor carriers. Only 34 of those carriers had been fully approved to participate in the program. According to the report, 36 applications were rejected for failing to complete registration. The program was set up to accommodate 1,000 motor carriers and 3,000 under-21 drivers.

As of the end of 2025’s second quarter, FMCSA reported that it had received 211 motor carrier applications and that 62 had been approved. Meanwhile, only 80 applications had been received from apprentice drivers. Out of those, only 42 completed both probationary periods of the program.

Following ATA’s petition, OOIDA asked FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs to deny the request.

“Over the objection of OOIDA and others, Congress authorized the failed Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote in the Dec. 17 letter to Barrs. “Since the pilot program’s launch in January 2022, large carriers have struggled mightily to find 18, 19 and 20-year-olds interested in participating.”

“Rather than extending the (pilot program) for another five years, FMCSA should focus on policies that can actually improve driver recruitment and retention.” LL