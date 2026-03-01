Trucking with OOIDA shifts, but mission remains

How an audience consumes a product, particularly media, is constantly evolving.

The Trucking with OOIDA podcast is meeting its audience where they are, while remaining a trusted industry source.

As program directors and hosts, Scott Thompson and Ashley Blackford bring familiarity along with expertise, having covered the trucking industry at OOIDA since 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Blackford has worked in radio, newspaper and for television outlets in New Brunswick, Canada, and in Maine before she relocated to Missouri and joined the Association’s media team.

“Multimedia was a big thing when I was in school, and it’s only grown over the years,” Blackford said.

Writing has been a constant throughout Thompson’s career. He studied journalism and English before stints at local newspapers and a move to Korea to teach English. Thompson moved into a role at an English-language radio station and later at a Korean television network.

Thompson worked as a news producer for a local television station upon returning to Missouri before “jumping at the opportunity” to work at OOIDA.

Trucking with OOIDA is driven to connect with truckers on their schedule, offering a unique balance of the Association’s advocacy, trucking news and stories from real drivers that highlight the realities of life on the road.

“When I think about what truck drivers are doing out there, it can be a very stressful job,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of truck drivers out there, understandably so, who don’t feel like they are being listened to, respected or have a voice. Even on basic human rights issues like bathroom access, truck parking and detention time. They’re taken advantage of time and time again.”

Trucking with OOIDA will be a community where truckers can be heard.

The podcast will give a voice to their concerns and the problems they face, Thompson added.

“With a podcast, you might think, ‘why would you need a video component?’” Blackford said. “Being able to see people and their mannerisms, you almost feel like you are part of the conversation. We’ll still be available in audio form for those listening behind the wheel of a truck but having both components is going to be really beneficial.”

In those videos, you may have noticed a fresh look, as Trucking with OOIDA is now produced in a brand-new studio.

“We want to be able to talk to more truck drivers about all the things they’re seeing and experiencing,” Thompson said. “The show isn’t just conversations. We’re looking to empower truck drivers and amplify their voices. The informational and educational aspects are just as important.”

Follow Trucking with OOIDA on YouTube and all social media platforms for the latest updates. LL