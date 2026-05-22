Trucking & Taxes – May 2026

The One Big Beautiful Bill continues to reshape the tax landscape in 2026. These provisions affect those in trucking, as well as most of the population.

Many of the most well-known tax law changes from the OBBBA, such as new deductions for tips, overtime and, most importantly, the Qualified Business Income deduction for owner-operators, all continue into 2026. There are also many key changes to the tax law for 2026, as well as increases for inflation that affect all taxpayers.

Key changes for the tax laws for 2026

Charitable deduction for non-itemizers: Beginning in 2026, all taxpayers claiming the standard deduction will be able to deduct up to $1,000 ($2,000 for couples filing a joint tax return) of charitable contributions on their return. To qualify, contributions must be made in cash, check or credit card to a qualified charity. This will give most taxpayers an added benefit on top of the standard deduction. Limitation on deducting charitable contributions: Taxpayers itemizing deductions on their return will not benefit tax-wise from making a charitable contribution until the amount of the donation exceeds 0.5% of their adjusted gross income. This will have an impact on those who itemize, usually higher earners with large mortgages and state and local taxes, including property taxes. Slight increase in the deduction for state and local taxes: The SALT deduction cap increases to $40,400 for 2026. Additionally, there is a slight increase in the income phase-out range. For 2026, the phase-out threshold begins at modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $505,000. Once MAGI exceeds $606,333, the deduction cap is $10,000. This will benefit those in a high tax state, and if your state and local taxes have exceeded $10,000 and you can itemize. Increase in the amount of qualified K-12 expenses for 529 plans: Since 2018, up to $10,000 of certain kindergarten through 12th grade expenses have been considered a qualified expense for 529 plans. Now starting in 2026, the annual limit increases to $20,000. Originally, qualified K-12 expenses were limited to tuition only. The new law expands the definition to include fees, books, tutoring and other educational expenses. Also, some states do not consider K-12 expenses as qualified for state income tax purposes. This will not have much impact, as most taxpayers use 529 to fund college tuition and not K-12 schooling. Income phase-out for the Qualified Business Income deduction: The QBI deduction allows pass-through business owners to deduct up to 20% of their net business income from taxation. Beginning in 2026, the income phase-outs have been increased to benefit business owners claiming the deduction. For single filers, the income range for the phase-out is $75,000 (beginning at a taxable income threshold of $201,750 and ending at $276,750), and for married couples, the income range is $150,000 (beginning at a taxable income threshold of $403,500 and ending at $553,500). For comparison, these ranges were $50,000 and $100,000, respectively, in 2025. This means that as you earn more, you have less fear of losing this QBI deduction. Enhanced tax benefits for dependent care: Through employer-sponsored programs, taxpayers can elect pre-tax salary deferrals into a dependent care flexible spending account (FSA) to pay for qualified dependent care expenses. In 2026, the annual limit increases from $5,000 to $7,500. Additionally, the child and dependent care tax credit is expanded. Beginning in 2026, the maximum credit rate increases from 35% to 50% of qualifying expenses. Health savings accounts (HSAs) available for marketplace plans: To establish and fund an HSA, the individual or family must be enrolled in a High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP). Beginning in 2026, this rule is modified to automatically include bronze plans and catastrophic plans available on Affordable Care Act marketplaces. This will expand access to HSAs for more individuals and families. This could provide you with a deduction of up to $4,000 for self-coverage and $8,750 for family coverage. If you are older than 55, then you can contribute an additional $1,000. Limitation on applying gambling losses: Historically, the amount of gambling losses a taxpayer could realize was limited to their amount of winnings.

Starting in 2026, the amount of gambling losses a taxpayer can apply against winning is limited to 90% of winnings. This means that someone who breaks even will still be subject to taxes on their gambling activity. For example, an individual who wins $10,000 and loses $10,000 would still have to report $1,000 of income on their tax return.

Other notable changes

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced the tax year 2026 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes.

These tax year 2026 changes, according to IRS.gov, apply to tax returns filed in 2027, and will impact most taxpayers:

Standard Deduction Increases

For a married couple filing jointly for the tax year 2026, the standard deduction is increasing to $32,200.

For single taxpayers as well as married individuals filing separately, for 2026 the standard deduction increases to $16,100.

For heads of households, the 2026 standard deduction will be $24,150.

Marginal tax rates

For tax year 2026, the rates are:

37% for incomes greater than $640,000 ($768,700 for married couples filing jointly)

35% for incomes over $256,225 ($512,450 for married couples filing jointly)

32% for incomes over $201,775 ($403,550 for married couples filing jointly)

24% for incomes over $105,700 ($211,400 for married couples filing jointly)

22% for incomes over $50,400 ($100,800 for married couples filing jointly)

12% for incomes over $12,400 ($24,800 for married couples filing jointly)

The lowest rate is 10% for single individuals with an income of $12,400 or less ($24,800 for married couples filing jointly).

Earned Income Tax Credits

The maximum Earned Income Tax Credit for tax year 2026 is $8,231 for qualifying taxpayers with three or more qualifying children, up from $8,046 for tax year 2025.

Annual Exclusion for Gifts. For 2026, the annual gift exclusion remains at $19,000. (However, the annual exclusion for gifts to a spouse who is not a citizen of the United States increases to $194,000 for calendar year 2026, up $4,000 from calendar year 2025.)

This is a brief summary of the tax changes that could impact your taxes for 2026. Always consult your tax preparer as the impact of these changes and others from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. LL