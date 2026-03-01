Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2026

Underreporting of income means that you failed to report all of your earnings to the IRS.

Sometimes, it is done intentionally to reduce taxes, which is fraud. However, it can also be unintentional, such as a missed W-2, 1099-DIV or 1099NEC.

The IRS uses third-party data to identify most discrepancies, then issues a CP2000 Notice proposing adjustments. That leads to penalties plus interest and usually longer statutes of limitations for significant omissions. Third-party data usually includes W-2s from employers, 1099s from companies for non-employee compensation, bank statements, investment records, and gig platform records, as well as K-1s.

That’s why it’s crucial to report all income, including money generated from side-hustles, apps or investments, to avoid serious legal and financial repercussions.

Other Common causes for unreported income on your taxes include:

Cash income: Tips, freelance work or other cash payments not reported

Tips, freelance work or other cash payments not reported Digital income: Earnings from apps like PayPal, Venmo or other online platforms

Earnings from apps like PayPal, Venmo or other online platforms Investment/bank interest: Interest or dividends not fully listed

What happens when you underreport income?

The IRS issues the CP2000 Notice. This is the proposal from the IRS that adjustments may increase your tax bill.

This is the proposal from the IRS that adjustments may increase your tax bill. IRS assesses penalties. IRS accuracy-related penalties are among the hardest-hitting: around 20% of the underpayment for negligence or substantial understatements, plus daily accruing interest.

IRS accuracy-related penalties are among the hardest-hitting: around 20% of the underpayment for negligence or substantial understatements, plus daily accruing interest. Longer statute of limitations. The IRS also gets up to six years (instead of three) if over 25% of income is omitted, or potentially unlimited time for fraud.

The IRS also gets up to six years (instead of three) if over 25% of income is omitted, or potentially unlimited time for fraud. Criminal charges. Intentional evasion can lead to severe fines and imprisonment.

What to do when you get the CP2000 Notice?

Review the notice of the proposed changes and respond before the notice date. Pull together documents for any income you might have missed or miscalculated.

Contact the IRS at the number provided on the notice or seek help. Possibly, amend the returns using Form 1040-X if necessary. By doing this, you may avoid the dreaded IRS Audit.

If you underreported income, you could also be the target of an audit.

If you are going through an audit for allegedly underreporting income to the IRS, then get professional help from an experienced enrolled agent. This is a must in this type of situation. A little bit of understanding may also come in handy before you get sucked into unraveling not just the return under audit, but also additional years.

Depending on how much of your income you failed to report, the IRS can put you through the wringer for a long time. For instance, if you fail to report 25% of your income, the IRS has up to six years to audit. Even that time frame is almost always extended by an extra full year. However, working with an expert enrolled agent may help you be able to shorten the time of the extension.

Also, things get even more complicated if you knowingly, as opposed to mistakenly, file a false return, underreport income, or even worse, willfully fail to file. You could even face potential criminal charges and prison time. The rules change in an equally dramatic way. Section 6531(2) of the tax code states that the statute is six years commencing once the return is filed, or from the time you willfully failed to file a return.

The bottom line is that underreporting – intentional or not – is a serious matter. First, don’t just ignore the IRS CP2000 letter. Read it and respond. This could be as simple as missing a W-2 or interest. However, it could be major, missing 1099-NEC or amounts not matching. If that’s the case, you will need help to keep the IRS off your back and resolve the issue. LL

Editor’s note: TruckerTaxTools.com has a podcast, TaxTalk4U. Tune in for insights from industry pros, fellow truckers and business owners. Turning bookkeeping, tax troubles into triumphs. Visit the site for more details.