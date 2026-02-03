Trucking & Taxes – February 2026

Owner-operators face many challenges in trucking. Freight rates have been low, while expenses continue to rise.

However, owner-operators may receive a pleasant surprise when it comes to their federal income tax returns for 2025. The One Big Beautiful Bill made many changes to the tax code that can affect taxes for owner-operators.

The five biggest changes include:

Increase in standard deduction

Deduction for taxpayers 65 and older

100% bonus depreciation

Extension of the qualified business income deduction

Interest deduction on new vehicle loans

Higher standard deduction

The standard deduction was increased not only for inflation. The budget bill included an additional 5% increase. This changes the standard deduction from $29,200 to $31,500 for married taxpayers filing jointly, from $14,600 to $15,750 for single filers and from $21,900 to $23,625 for heads of household.

New deduction for taxpayers 65 and older

There is a new deduction for taxpayers who are 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2025. Married taxpayers who are both 65 or older and whose adjusted gross income is $150,000 or less can now claim a $12,000 deduction, whether you itemize or claim the standard deduction. This is a huge bonus if your adjusted gross income is below the threshold.

That amount is $6,000 for single filers 65 and older whose adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less. If it exceeds those limitations, the deduction is reduced by 6% and is completely phased out for joint filers whose adjusted gross income exceeds $250,000 and for single filers in excess of $175,000.

100% bonus depreciation

The bill provides businesses the ability to elect 100% bonus depreciation under Section 168(k) for qualified property (tractors, trailers, equipment and other short-lived assets) which must be acquired and placed in service after Jan. 19, 2025. This means a business is allowed to immediately deduct the full cost of qualified property in the year it is placed in service, rather than depreciating the property’s cost over time. The biggest disadvantage of using 100% bonus depreciation is that you lose deductions that could have been used in the future. Depending on your tax situation and tax bracket, the year the company does not buy any fixed assets, your taxes could end up much higher without use of depreciation.

Qualified business income deduction

A 20% deduction for pass-through income stays for good. A QBI deduction allows owners of pass-through businesses – including sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs and S corporations – to deduct up to 20% of their QBI (net income). This means you get a deduction on the net income (QBI) you earn through your trucking business. This is deducted on your personal return, and you are not required to itemize. Of course, this is subject to limitations. However, those limitations are also expanded. OBBBA expands the phase-in thresholds from $50,000 to $75,000 for individual filers and from $100,000 to $150,000 for joint filers. For these businesses, the deduction is reduced when taxable income falls within the phase-in range and is eliminated when taxable income exceeds the range.

The OBBBA also adds an inflation-adjusted minimum QBI deduction of $400, beginning in 2025. The $400 minimum deduction is available for taxpayers who have at least $1,000 of QBI from one or more active businesses in which they materially participate.

New vehicle interest deduction (personal vehicles)

There is also a new deduction for interest paid on personal car loans.

With this, there are a number of preconditions. The loan had to be taken out in 2025, and the vehicle must be a new (not used) car, van, SUV, pickup truck or motorcycle. The vehicle’s final assembly had to take place in the U.S., and the vehicle cannot weigh more than 14,000 pounds (per the OBBBA).

Up to $10,000 of interest paid on the loan can be deducted, although the deduction is gradually phased out for single taxpayers whose AGI exceeds $100,000 and married filers whose AGI exceeds $200,000.

For taxpayers 65 and older, you can claim the car loan interest deduction whether or not you itemize, but the deduction is available only for the 2025 through 2028 tax years.

Taxpayers can find out where their vehicle was assembled by entering its VIN or vehicle identification number in the VIN Decoder on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website (the assembly location is provided under “Other Information”);

Lenders are required to provide a statement by Jan. 31, 2026, indicating the total amount of interest paid on auto loans in 2025.

The One Big Beautiful Bill has many new and impactful tax law changes. It includes changes that affect individuals, families and business owners. These changes bring opportunities to strengthen your future tax and estate plans but also new pitfalls to avoid.

These are only five of the biggest tax changes in the bill. There are many other impactful changes that could help your family and business.

This is a good time to talk with your tax expert about your situation and how it affects both your family and business. If you need an expert in trucking taxes and bookkeeping, make sure you call TruckerTaxTools.com at 877-966-2477. LL