Trucking History – May 2026

May 1934: Teamsters in Minneapolis initiated a general strike, a major conflict between business and labor in the 1930s. During one of the worst years of the Great Depression, General Drivers Local 574 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters organized 3,000 transportation workers into an industrial union. Employers refused to recognize the union and its right to speak for all members. As a result, trucking operations in the city came to a halt. The conflict escalated, and local police as well as the National Guard were activated. On May 25, 1934, the union was recognized, and their demands were met, ending the strike. The Minnesota Historical Society categorized the strike as a turning point in state and national labor history and legislation.

May 5, 1980: Kenly 95, North Carolina’s largest truck stop, was founded as Truckland Truckstop. In 1982, the company began operating as a Truckstops of America franchise. Major expansions were completed in 1993 and 1998, leading to the purchase of the truck stop by the Iowa 80 Group and its rebranding as Kenly 95. A 23,000-square-foot truck service center and a 12,000-square-foot food court are among the amenities offered today. The truck stop also hosts the East Coast Truckers Jamboree annually, featuring truck, car and motorcycle shows along with additional entertainment.

May 2003: The Transportation Security Administration and U.S. DOT issued the final rules requiring background checks on commercial drivers certified to transport hazardous items.

All hazmat drivers were now required to undergo a background check that includes criminal, immigration and FBI records. “This is a landmark rule in that it establishes vital safeguards to protect our national transportation network from possible acts of terrorism,” TSA Administrator Admiral James M. Loy said in a statement. “The rules will further ensure the continued safe transport of a range of products – from chlorine to gasoline – crucial to the economic viability of the United States.”

May 17, 2023: Kenworth produces the 750,000th truck at its Chillicothe, Ohio plant, which opened in 1974. The T680 was delivered to North Liberty, Iowa-based Heartland Express, which orders over 500 trucks annually from Kenworth. “This is a special year for Kenworth,” Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president, said in 2023. “We’re celebrating our 100th anniversary, and our Chillicothe plant met yet another milestone. It’s a tribute to all who have worked at this plant over the years since it opened nearly 50 years ago.” LL