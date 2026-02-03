Trucking History – February 2026

Feb. 17, 1954

Terry Fell recorded the original version of “Truck Drivin’ Man,” a song that helped establish the truck driver as an American cultural icon. The song has been recorded by numerous other artists, including Charley Pride, Conway Twitty, Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson. In 1964, a version recorded by George Hamilton IV reached No. 11 on the charts.

February 1974

A nationwide strike in late 1973 was fueled by the oil crisis, high fuel costs and low rates. Protests led to highway slowdowns and supply chain disruptions. Much of the activity was organized via CB Radio. An agreement was reached that allowed owner-operators to add a temporary 6% fuel surcharge, and most trucks were back on the road by Feb. 11, 1974. The formation of OOIDA was also a result of this unrest.

February 1994

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued final rules for drug and alcohol testing for transportation workers. Pre-employment, random, reasonable-suspicion, post-accident, return-to-duty and follow-up testing became requirements.

The new rules prohibited a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.04 or greater, using alcohol within four hours of duty or while on duty and refusing to take a required test. A five-panel drug test also became a requirement. The new rules also required employers to provide abuse-prevention education and maintain records.

February 2004

OOIDA establishes an office in Washington, D.C., to fight for the rights of all truckers on Capitol Hill. The Association’s Government Affairs office is dedicated to helping small-business truckers and professional drivers participate in the legislative and regulatory process and to tell their story to lawmakers. The office maintains an active grassroots advocacy effort that alerts members whenever legislative or regulatory developments necessitate a call for action.

“We’re confident that our D.C. folks can continue to be effective and carry the message that most of our issues are about making the working environment for truckers a little bit friendlier to make this profession a little less challenging – things like finding a place to park and being able to go to the bathroom,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said at the Association’s board of directors meeting in May 2025.

LL