Truckers provide helping hand with convoys

Wildfires decimated much of western Nebraska, destroying hundreds of thousands of acres.

With many of those acres being agricultural land, fellow farmers and ranchers from across the state are offering their support.

A convoy of truck drivers with 34 round bales of hay on each truck was organized and made possible through donations. The route started in Oakland, Neb. and ended approximately 250 miles later in Gothenburg, Neb.

Another similar convoy from Pierce, Neb., to Oshkosh, Neb. (326 miles) was made up of 20 truck drivers each hauling about 30 hay bales.

Organizations, including the United Way, Salvation Army and American Red Cross, have set up relief funds, but it was social media posts that led to the truck convoys.

“One thing I know for certain in Nebraska is when neighbors are in trouble or hurting, we step up and take care of one another,” Justin Smith, a farmer from Craig, Neb., and a convoy organizer, said in a Facebook post.

Austin Harrison, who owns a trucking and mowing company, saw his social media post shared over 400 times, leading to the convoy in Pierce, Neb.

Harrison told KTIV-TV that, in addition to hay and fencing supplies, the convoy will deliver more than $10,000 to support wildfire relief efforts.

Harrison added that he hopes to make a second trip to help those affected.

A declaration granting a temporary waiver from the hours-of-service and over-dimension requirements was granted through the month of March on state and interstate roads across Nebraska.

“The faster we get feed and supplies where they’re needed, the more we can do to support our livestock industry,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said. LL