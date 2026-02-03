Truckers For Troops continues to uplift veterans, troops

When it comes to supporting veterans, truckers seem to consistently rise to the occasion. This past holiday season was no exception.

Now in its 19th year, Truckers For Troops is dedicated to supporting veterans and veteran organizations. Over nearly two decades, members of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have raised over $800,000 to support veteran causes and ship care packages to U.S. troops stationed abroad.

To raise funds for the cause, the Association hosts two campaigns: one in May during Military Appreciation Week and the other in November, the week of Veterans Day. During the campaigns, truckers can join or renew their memberships at a discounted rate, with 10% of the proceeds going to Truckers For Troops. OOIDA then matches that 10% on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

During this year’s fall campaign – held Nov. 10-16 – OOIDA members raised over $29,000 for Truckers For Troops. Sylvia Dodson, manager of OOIDA’s membership department, said continued support from truckers is the driving force behind accomplishing the group’s goals.

“It makes me very proud to see OOIDA’s ongoing commitment to veterans and military supported by our members so that we can make these special visits and donations a reality,” Dodson said.

Truckers supporting veterans

On Friday, Dec. 12, giving continued with Truckers For Troops’ annual visit to the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Mo. In what has become an annual tradition, the group arrived at the community of tiny homes with a truckload of non-perishable food and household items collected by OOIDA employees.

In addition to the supplies, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh presented the veteran organization with a $10,000 check on behalf of Truckers For Troops.

“Obviously, the financial component is really important to us because we don’t take federal funding,” said Melissa Nicholson, director of development with VCP Kansas City. “So, we rely on our community partners and corporations to really help us, and that’s amazing.”

Nicholson said that the donated supplies– collected by OOIDA employees during the fall campaign – will also be put to immediate use, with the village adding three residents the week of the group’s visit to the VCP tiny home community.

She said the continued support from OOIDA members and Truckers For Troops has been a true partnership.

“It’s not just this December donation, it’s a yearly partnership, which I think is amazing. And at VCP, these kinds of partnerships are so special,” Nicholson said. “It’s not just ‘here’s a check and we’ll see you next year.’ It’s an ongoing partnership, and ‘how can we help, and how can we support, and how can we volunteer, and how can we share this with our employees and the people in the community’ to help in that way.”

That sentiment is echoed by Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations, who said the annual trip to VCP is more than just a donation.

“Presenting this $10,000 donation and a truckload of supplies is more than a handoff – it’s a show of solidarity from truckers across the country who care deeply about veterans and want to help ensure they have stability, dignity and support,” Taylor told Land Line.

That generosity, and the group’s partnership with VCP, is a year-round commitment for Truckers For Troops. Last year, the group visited the Veteran Community Project’s Longmont, Colo., location, bringing a $10,000 check and a load of backpacks filled with essential supplies.

The VCP mission

Founded by four combat veterans, the Kansas City, Mo.-based group’s mission is to fight homelessness among veterans by providing former military members with “a home of their own and individualized, wraparound support services that not only help get them back on their feet but ensure they continue standing.”

Through its communities of tiny homes across the U.S., the group helps move veterans off the streets and into comfortable homes. Each home is furnished with new supplies and furniture for every new resident, and the veterans will take those furnishings with them when they move to their new residence.

In addition to providing housing and addressing day-to-day living challenges, the veteran organization hosts outreach and commissary days that offer food and other assistance to veterans not in its program.

Ruby Black is the communications and events manager for VCP Kansas City. She said the continued support from organizations, including Truckers For Troops, is “vital” to the success of VCP’s mission.

“Everybody has a connection to a veteran in some sense. And nobody wants to leave our veterans behind. Especially when there are so many who happen to get left behind,” Black said. “It’s an interesting population that we’ve almost cast out or haven’t uplifted in the same way. So, this is a really good opportunity for people to do that.”

The group’s footprint has continued to expand across the country, with locations in Glendale, Ariz., Longmont, Colo., Sioux Falls, S.D., St. Louis and Milwaukee. Nicholson said that each of those communities has rallied around the cause, helping to uplift veterans and improve their situations.

“There are so many different reasons that people end up in the space that they are. Whether it’s homelessness or just struggling, everybody’s barrier is a little bit different,” Nicholson said. “So, it’s that individualized approach from our outreach case managers to each veteran that is really special.” LL